WWE NXT Preview (12/6): Von Wagner Vs. Axiom Vs. Andre Chase And Wendy Choo Vs. Indi Hartwell Vs. Fallon Henley In Wild Card Matches

WWE Big Man Believes He's The One To Beat Roman Reigns
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had an incredible two years atop the WWE, dominating the main event scene with the longest title reign of the modern era. The iconic reign for "The Tribal Chief" started in 2020, when he won the Universal Championship from two stars who would soon after be released from the company: Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
Sonya Deville Seemingly Upset About Her WWE Booking
Sonya Deville has wrestled only a handful of matches on television this year, with her last bout – a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship – taking place on the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show. Prior to that...
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Scrapped WWE NXT Plans
Solo Sikoa is a relatively new face in the WWE Universe, having only debuted on television in October 2021. But being part of one of wrestling's greatest dynasties –- the Anoa'i family –- brought instant attention to the young prospect when he began his "NXT" journey. Sikoa quickly proved that he could hang with some of the brightest up-and-comers on the roster, propelling him into the "NXT" North American Title picture throughout the first half of 2022. When he returned from a knee injury on September 3, it was at WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Solo's first main roster appearance was to guarantee Roman Reigns retained his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. In the weeks that followed, Sikoa would wrap up his "NXT" run by winning the North American Championship before vacating it shortly after to go to the main roster full-time.
Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline
The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman...
Update On How Long Matt Riddle Will Be Off WWE TV
Matt Riddle is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks following Solo Sikoa's vicious attack on The Original Bro on the 12/5 episode of "WWE Raw." It was announced on the 12/9 "WWE SmackDown" that Riddle was rushed to the hospital after he "suffered significant trauma to his trachea, lost his voice, and had difficulty breathing" following Sikoa's attack.
Sami Zayn Is Trying To Make Member Of The Bloodline Crack On WWE TV
Solo Sikoa has acknowledged that his attempts to present a very serious demeanor in the WWE ring are being undermined by his Bloodline comrade Sami Zayn, who has a penchant for trying to make his comrades laugh in the ring. In an interview on the "Superstar Crossover" podcast, Sikoa cut...
AEW Talents Reportedly 'Excited' By Possibility Of Sasha Banks Joining Company
There's a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding the future of Sasha Banks in pro wrestling. A few months ago, several reports suggested it was "a matter of when, not if" that Banks and Naomi – the two women who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16 – would return to WWE. Subsequently, another report noted that there were "hang-ups" in negotiations between WWE and Banks regarding her potential return. Shortly thereafter, Banks filed to trademark names such as "Mercedes Mone," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone,'" "Statement Maker" and her real name – Mercedes Varnado – for entertainment services in the nature of pro wrestling. Needless to say, this led to speculation of Banks entertaining offers outside of WWE.
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Facing Orange Cassidy On AEW Rampage
Last night on "AEW Dynamite," it was revealed that Orange Cassidy would be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on this Friday's taped episode of "AEW Rampage." During a backstage segment involving "Freshly Squeezed" and Kip Sabian, it was determined that Sabian would not challenge for the title due to being hurt. Instead, Cassidy told the Englishman to go "find someone else" for him to defend the AEW All-Atlantic gold against. Due to the taped nature of "Rampage," the identity of Cassidy's challenger has already been given away.
Dustin Rhodes Confirms When His AEW Contract Is Up
The end of his in-ring days is in sight for AEW's Dustin Rhodes. The long-time veteran of the squared circle made that clear recently when he announced that 2023 would be his last year in the ring. And, at least a few days removed from the announcement, Rhodes is sticking to that statement.
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
SmackDown Results (12/09) - Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match, Kurt Angle Birthday Celebration And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on December 9, 2022, coming to you live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be putting their titles on the line tonight, as they take on Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. While "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre was initially going to be the man to team with Sheamus, he was not medically cleared to compete in the ring earlier this week after sustaining a ruptured eardrum. Will The Bloodline members be able to hold on to their gold, or will new champions be crowned?
CM Punk Jokes That AEW Star Is Responsible For His Injury
CM Punk has had a rough go with the injury bug, and he's pointing the finger at an AEW star. During Punk's first run with the AEW World Championship, he suffered a foot injury that kept him on the shelf for just over two months. The injury bug bit again during his championship match against Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. Punk tore his left triceps, requiring surgery.
CM Punk Shares Photo From WWE Run
CM Punk caused massive waves throughout professional wrestling when he made his return to the business as part of AEW in late August 2021. Fast forward to a little over a year later, and Punk was making waves in the wrestling business again, but this time for a completely different reason. Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view, it was announced that he had been stripped of his title after being involved in a notorious brawl with The Elite following the event. Reports have since surfaced that a buy-out of Punk's contract is in the works, and questions about his future have remained unanswered, but now it seems as if the man himself has provided a possible answer.
Apollo Crews Comments On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE
Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has kept the professional world on a swivel following the chaotic reports emerging from a backstage brawl with The Elite at the company's All Out pay-per-view in September. Punk was subsequently forced to vacate the title he had just won that night and remains in hot discussion as AEW reportedly looks to buy out his contract.
W. Morrissey Gets New Ring Name In AEW
It appears that AEW star W. Morrissey has a new ring name. In a Twitter post from All Elite Wrestling's official account, a graphic for an upcoming match refers to him as Big Bill. AEW announced that Big Bill and his colleague from The Firm, Lee Moriarty, are set to...
AEW Rampage Results (12/09) - Jon Moxley Vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Two Title Matches, Trent Seven Debuts
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on December 9, 2022!. Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley will be squaring off with recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita. This will not be the first time that the duo has faced one another, as they went head-to-head at Fyter Fest during the Interim World Championship Eliminator Tournament. With Moxley besting Takeshita in their first encounter, will Takeshita be able to even the score tonight, or will Moxley be able to pick up another win?
