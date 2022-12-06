ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park

Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat

Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Construction on Overland Park’s $125M Bluhawk sports complex starts this week

Developers are poised break ground on the new $125 million multi-sport complex at Bluhawk in south Overland Park this week. Catch up quick: On Wednesday, developer Price Brothers Management Co. is hosting a groundbreaking event for the youth and amateur sports complex that is to be the centerpiece of the development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fordauthority.com

Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved

The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Strong Plains storm next week (THU-12/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dreary start to the day around the region with areas of mist/drizzle and some locally dense fog out there. Seems fitting that today we’re revealing the winter weather forecast. The crew this morning shared theirs and we’ll get more out there this afternoon and tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy