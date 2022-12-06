Read full article on original website
Related
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
Developers plan single-family home project in south Overland Park
Overland Park will consider Southern Meadows' development near 191st Street and State Line Road that could add 1,169 single-family homes.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
jspa.us
Mediterranean Madness: The Search for KC’s Best Middle Eastern Food
Kansas City is filled with amazing Mediterranean restaurants, but the question is, which one is the best? As a certified foodie, I felt it necessary to try some of the most talked-about and popular Middle Eastern restaurants in KC to find out once and for all: Who does it best?
KMBC.com
Urgent Grandview Triangle bridge repairs to cause about two weeks of headaches for drivers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of Jackson County drivers were delayed for at least a half-hour on Wednesday because of road work near the Grandview Triangle. Thousands of drivers will be impacted by the time the work is finished. The congestion picked up as early as 6 a.m. today....
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
bluevalleypost.com
Construction on Overland Park’s $125M Bluhawk sports complex starts this week
Developers are poised break ground on the new $125 million multi-sport complex at Bluhawk in south Overland Park this week. Catch up quick: On Wednesday, developer Price Brothers Management Co. is hosting a groundbreaking event for the youth and amateur sports complex that is to be the centerpiece of the development near 159th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.
Developers break ground on $125M multisport complex in Overland Park
Construction is now underway on a new $125 million multisport complex in south Overland Park.
fordauthority.com
Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant Gets Repaved
The Ford Kansas City Assembly plant has been in operation since 1951, employing over 7,000 people currently and churning out a large number of vehicles over the years – including more than one million Ford Transit vans. Regardless, as it finds itself in the midst of a major EV pivot, FoMoCo is also investing $3.7 billion in its Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri assembly plants to support the production of new models and add thousands of jobs. At least some of that money recently went to the Ford Kansas City Assembly plant, which just received an asphalt surface overhaul.
Developers plan apartment conversion at Kansas City’s historic Carnival Building
Investors who earlier this year acquired the 119-year-old Carnival Building in Kansas City hope to begin a $9.8 million multifamily conversion.
Why scrap metal fires take so long to put out, cause environmental concerns
A metal scrap fire in east Kansas City Tuesday burned for seven hours, forcing the fire department to use nearly a million gallons of water.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Strong Plains storm next week (THU-12/8)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a dreary start to the day around the region with areas of mist/drizzle and some locally dense fog out there. Seems fitting that today we’re revealing the winter weather forecast. The crew this morning shared theirs and we’ll get more out there this afternoon and tonight.
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
Why are movie theaters closing in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - According to a New York Times article, around 500 movie theater screens have closed since the pandemic. Despite a blockbuster summer 2022, the industry may be in for more rough times.
Comments / 0