Project breaking down MoCo’s history of housing discrimination
A Montgomery County planning effort is looking into factors that saw Black residents drop from 36% of the population in 1890 to 3% in 1960. The Mapping Segregation Project, created in July 2021, aims “to explore the history of patterns of segregation inside the Capital Beltway of Montgomery County” by investigating the county’s history of spatial discrimination and its effect on present and future development, according to the Montgomery Planning official website.
After mass exodus, Montgomery County seeks Planning Board applicants
Montgomery County is seeking applicants to fill three positions on the county’s Planning Board. Chosen applicants will replace board members who resigned in October at the County Council’s suggestion. The County Council appointed five temporary acting board members after accepting the resignations of former Planning Board Chair Casey...
Parks manager lauded for role in Gaithersburg plane crash response
A longtime manager in the county’s Parks Department was recognized for his actions in responding to a plane crash in Gaithersburg last month. Tom Baker, who has worked as a parks manager for over 18 years and manages 29 parks in the Rock Creek region of the county, was honored at a Planning Board meeting on Dec. 8, according to a news release.
Local business pays for its employees to take free on-site English classes
Earlier this year, local business owner Lisa Yost made a decision that would change the trajectory of her employees’ lives. Her husband, Peter Galvin, started Tenleytown Lawn & Landscape with a lawnmower and a pickup truck over 20 years ago. The company eventually grew into a team of around ten employees who deliver a variety of landscaping services to residents in Bethesda-Chevy Chase and surrounding areas.
Montgomery County sees rise in flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations
Despite a trifecta of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) patients are starting to fill up in local hospitals — Montgomery hospital and county officials say they’re currently handling the surge while bracing for more emergency room activity in the coming weeks. According to the county Department...
Taco Bamba announces opening date of Gaithersburg location
Taco Bamba announced it will open its eighth Washington, D.C. area location in Gaithersburg at 9 a.m. Dec. 16. The new location, at 670 Quince Orchard Road in Quince Orchard Shopping Center, will give the first 50 guests a complimentary branded coffee mug and a free cup of coffee with their order according to Taco Bamba owner Victor Albisu.
Firearm discharged after assault at Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village, police say
A man discharged a firearm Thursday at a Montgomery Village residence after assaulting a woman, said Montgomery County Police. At around 9:40 a.m., police said officers responded to the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village and determined through their on-scene investigation, that the suspect entered the residence, assaulted the woman and discharged the gun.
Police: Silver Spring student accidentally shoots classmate with BB gun
A seventh-grade student at Silver Spring International Middle School accidentally discharged a BB gun while showing it to her friend Thursday, according to Montgomery County Public Schools. The victim was struck in the upper right thigh by the BB gun, and inspection by the school nurse found the student was...
Gun store owner charged with shooting at officer thought he was in danger, attorney said
Andrew S. Raymond, 42, charged and arrested for firing shots at a police car on Tuesday, did not mean to shoot at the officer, his attorney David Martella said to Bethesda Beat. According to Martella, Raymond, of Darnestown, had seen a suspicious vehicle in the area previously, appearing to evaluate...
Three great trips to take this weekend
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home just steps from Annapolis’s City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both U.S. Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one might find in Charleston, South Carolina, or Newport, Rhode Island. The inn offers modern amenities in a historic building with wood floors, brick fireplaces, exposed wood beams, dentil crown molding and other carefully preserved details.
Police find decomposing pregnant woman’s body in Silver Spring murder suspect’s apartment
Montgomery County police officers discovered the decomposed body of a woman at the residence of a Silver Spring man charged for a fatal shooting of a gas station worker, police said Friday. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring was charged in the homicide of gas station worker Alayew Wondimu, 61,...
Detectives investigate Gaithersburg shooting
This story was updated at 4:10 p.m. Police are investigating a shooting in the unit block of Whetstone Drive that left one man reportedly injured from a gunshot, Gaithersburg police stated on its official social media. Upon investigating the shooting, officials found the victim allegedly shot was a 24-year-old man,...
Gaithersburg plane crash: Report reveals pilot ignored requests to change flight path
A new National Transportation Safety Board report, investigating the Nov.27 crash of a small plane into a transmission tower in Gaithersburg, found the pilot did not follow instruction provided by air traffic control. The report stated that the pilot, Patrick Merkle, 66, told a 911 dispatcher, he was finding it...
