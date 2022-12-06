Read full article on original website
Bay Journal
Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River
Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WJLA
Marylanders placed $186 million in mobile sports bets in just 9 days
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials released sports betting numbers for the month of November and they show a massive uptake in mobile sports betting. For the month, bettors placed $219,071,374 in November, but the vast majority of that amount was bet online in a little more than a week, according to lottery officials. $32,986,878 were placed at physical "retail" locations. $186,084,496 worth of bets - the handle - was made through apps, according to the Maryland State Lottery.
North Carolina witness describes two spheres hovering over beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC.Photo byGoogle. A North Carolina witness at Wrightsville Beach reported watching two sphere-shaped objects moving and hovering above the beach at about 8:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
WJLA
DC Weather: Spotty morning showers, afternoon peeks of sun
WASHINGTON (7News) — A few showers are possible before lunchtime Sunday due to a passing storm system across Pennsylvania. Most will remain dry with cloudy skies and a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Some areas south of the D.C. metro region may...
WJLA
Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
This day in history: Worst mining disaster in American history occurred in West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December 6, 1907 is a day that will never be forgotten in West Virginia and across the nation. On this day, 115 years ago, Fairmont Coal Company’s number 6 and number 8 mines both exploded killing 361 miners. It was the deadliest mining disaster in American history.
PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495
A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
WJLA
DC Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool for Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few light showers west of the DC metro that continue to fade away this morning. Skies today will remain mostly cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine can be expected through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the...
The Best Place To Live In West Virginia
West Virginia isn't fully remote, as it has numerous moderately sized cities throughout it. Here's why Cheat Lake is one of the best towns to consider in WV.
Maryland woman forgot hiding place for $50,000 lottery ticket
A Maryland woman said she almost missed out on her $50,000 lottery prize when she forgot where she had hidden her winning ticket months earlier.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
WJLA
SEE IT: Gonzaga High watch party goes wild as alumnus Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK, NY — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, a D.C. native and Gonzaga High School graduate, has won college football's most prestigious award: the Heisman Trophy. Williams beat out Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Williams received 544 first-place votes...
