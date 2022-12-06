ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Journal

Dam removal yields an eel bonanza on Maryland's Patapsco River

Four years after Maryland blew up Bloede Dam on the Patapsco River, biologists are still waiting for river herring and American shad to take advantage new access to upstream reaches. Removal of the derelict hydroelectric facility had short-circuited their upriver spawning runs for more than a century. American eels, though,...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Marylanders placed $186 million in mobile sports bets in just 9 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials released sports betting numbers for the month of November and they show a massive uptake in mobile sports betting. For the month, bettors placed $219,071,374 in November, but the vast majority of that amount was bet online in a little more than a week, according to lottery officials. $32,986,878 were placed at physical "retail" locations. $186,084,496 worth of bets - the handle - was made through apps, according to the Maryland State Lottery.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

DC Weather: Spotty morning showers, afternoon peeks of sun

WASHINGTON (7News) — A few showers are possible before lunchtime Sunday due to a passing storm system across Pennsylvania. Most will remain dry with cloudy skies and a few peeks of sunshine before sunset. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Some areas south of the D.C. metro region may...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJLA

Motor officer hospitalized following crash involving near George Mason U

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Lanes were blocked near George Mason University after a crash involving a Fairfax officer on a motorcycle, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road just before 1 p.m. Friday, police said. The officer has been transported to...
FAIRFAX, VA
Daily Voice

PA Wegmans Driver Dies In Virginia Crash On I-495

A 41-year-old tractor trailer driver from Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on I-495 in Virginia, authorities said. Richard F. Alburger, of Summit Hill, was heading north when he tried to change lanes in a 219 Freightliner apparently for Wegmans, north of Braddock Road around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Fairfax County, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool for Saturday

WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few light showers west of the DC metro that continue to fade away this morning. Skies today will remain mostly cloudy. A few peaks of sunshine can be expected through the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
PAINT BANK, VA

