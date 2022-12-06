Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday
The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
fox7austin.com
Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident in Austin early Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of the westbound lane of East State Highway 71 and Brandt Drive at around 2:19 a.m.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash
The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
fox7austin.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin. Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days...
1 taken to hospital after crash on SH 71 westbound
One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a crash on State Highway 71 westbound near Brandt Drive in southeast Austin.
20-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Manor
AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 290 in Manor late Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said an SUV was headed east on Highway 290 when another SUV tried to turn on the highway from FM 973 and rear-ended the first SUV.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
Surveillance video shows TX teen overdosing on fentanyl in school parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
fox44news.com
Milam County deputy shot at, escapes injury, 1 arrested
Thorndale, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County deputy escaped injury and a 33-year-old Del Valle, Texas man is in custody following a shooting incident that occurred near Thorndale Thursday morning. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said it happened during what would have been a routine traffic stop near Griffith...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Travis County (Travis County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred at the intersection of North FM 973 and the southbound service road of North State Highway 130. It happened just before 6:30 a.m.
CBS Austin
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
CBS Austin
Police searching for three men involved in 2021 aggravated robbery in N Austin
The Austin Police Department released new photos they hope will help identify three men suspected of an aggravated robbery that took place in north Austin last year. On July 17, 2021, three armed Hispanic men entered a game room in a strip mall located at 10715 North Lamar Blvd., just south of Kramer Lane. They demanded money while pointing guns at people. The men stole cash and fled the scene.
1 young woman dead, 1 teen hurt in Manor crash
The Manor Police Department says the crash happened at 10:21 p.m. near U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973.
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
fox7austin.com
Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say
THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
