fox7austin.com

Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday

The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash

The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
CEDAR PARK, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly wreck in Southeast Austin. Police say Terry Gonzales was driving a motorcycle on Friday, November 25 just before 3 p.m., when he crashed in the 6100 block of Asa Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he died 5 days...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

20-year-old woman killed in overnight crash in Manor

AUSTIN, Texas — A 20-year-old woman is dead following a crash on Highway 290 in Manor late Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said an SUV was headed east on Highway 290 when another SUV tried to turn on the highway from FM 973 and rear-ended the first SUV.
MANOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County deputy shot at, escapes injury, 1 arrested

Thorndale, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County deputy escaped injury and a 33-year-old Del Valle, Texas man is in custody following a shooting incident that occurred near Thorndale Thursday morning. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said it happened during what would have been a routine traffic stop near Griffith...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for three men involved in 2021 aggravated robbery in N Austin

The Austin Police Department released new photos they hope will help identify three men suspected of an aggravated robbery that took place in north Austin last year. On July 17, 2021, three armed Hispanic men entered a game room in a strip mall located at 10715 North Lamar Blvd., just south of Kramer Lane. They demanded money while pointing guns at people. The men stole cash and fled the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX

