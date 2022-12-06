ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘First Day Hikes’ to step into 2023 offered at Tennessee State Parks

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An initiative launched across all 50 states is calling for hikers to hit the trails on New Year’s Day. Most of the hikes offered in East Tennessee will be guided by park rangers in Tennessee State Parks .

First Day Hikes are designed for all ages and abilities and are offered at all times of the day, according to Tennessee State Parks, “Kids and adults all across America will be participating in First Day Hikes, getting their hearts pumping and enjoying the beauty of a state park.”

National Park Service seeking input for plan to improve Laurel Falls Trail

The Tennessee First Day Hike page lists hikes offered throughout the state and it is filtered by West, Middle and East Tennessee. Hikers will need to check each park page’s First Day Hikes details for times and meetup spots for their chosen park.

In East Tennessee, the following Tennessee State Parks will be part of the initiative:

  • Big Ridge State Park – Maynardville
  • Booker T. Washington State Park – Chattanooga
  • Cove Lake State Park – Caryville
  • David Crockett Birthplace State Park – Limestone
  • Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park – Delano
  • Indian Mountain State Park – Jellico
  • Norris Dam State Park – Rocky Top
  • Panther Creek State Park – Morristown
  • Roan Mountain State Park – Road Mountain
  • *Rocky Fork State Park – Flag Pond
  • Seven Islands State Birding Park – Kodak
  • Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park – Elizabethton
  • Warriors Path State Park – Kingsport

Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

Smoky Mountains hosting Appalachia holiday traditions event

*Note: The First Day Hike at Rocky Fork State Park will take place on Jan. 2 to the Birchfield Camp.

WATE

WATE

