Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
Louisiana man opens fire as deputy initiates traffic stop
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
Alexandria couple arrested for road rage incident in Natchitoches Parish
CYPRESS, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria couple was recently arrested in Natchitoches Parish in connection with a road rage incident on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, a driver reported that while he was traveling north on 1-49, north of Chopin, another driver, in a white sports utility vehicle, pulled along side his vehicle, rolled down their window and pointed a handgun at the complainant. The complainant said his family was in the car with him, including his 1-year-old child.
Alexandria man arrested following barricade situation, allegedly shooting at deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a barricade situation and allegedly shooting toward an RPSO deputy this week. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, on December 6, around 7 p.m., a K9 deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit saw a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Avenue. As the deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, he heard three gunshots coming from what he believed was the driver of the Mustang.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Natchitoches deputy remembered following 2012 car crash
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office recognized one of their own, who lost his life ten years ago during a single-vehicle accident. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright, retired sheriff Victor Jones, Akilah Issac, Ricky Issac, III, family, friends and members of NPSO...
Alexandria man arrested after pursuit, released yesterday on a $100,500.00 bond
On December 6th, 2022 at approximately 7 pm, a K9 Deputy assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit observed a black Ford Mustang driving recklessly on Dallas Street. The deputy activated his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop and immediately heard three gun shots coming from what he believed was the driver and sole occupant of the black Mustang.
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana
3 Texas Men Who Are Members of Southern University Human Jukebox Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 in Louisiana. Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, that on December 6, 2022, soon after 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 north of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas, Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas, and Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas, were killed in the crash.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Fatal Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of a Natchitoches Man
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Fatal Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of a Natchitoches Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on December 5, 2022, that enforcement officers are looking into a single-vessel deadly boating accident that took place on December 3 in Natchitoches Parish.
Does the City of Natchitoches need a Commissioner of Public Safety?
This is a question that I hope all citizens residing in the city of Natchitoches will ask their council person as the City Council will vote on the mayor’s proposition in the upcoming weeks. I hope that each council member will cautiously make their decision based on common sense and what is best for the city. If you look at cities that have police commissioners, you will quickly see that larger cities in the United States utilize police commissioners due to the size of the department and the size of the city to better manage its police force. These larger departments have numerous “chiefs of police” for each of their divisions. The police commissioner is tasked with providing the overall mission and focus for the city’s police force, considering problems that may be facing their city. The Mayor has renamed this proposed position in Natchitoches as the Commissioner of Public Safety to include the fire department perhaps in the hopes this position will be more desirable to the Community.
TIS THE SEASON SEARCH WARRANT IS EXECUTED
Sheriff Charles R. Guillory, of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office releases the following:. On the morning of December 7,2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Department Swat Team and the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant at a residence located at 415 North Fontenot Street in Ville Platte. Narcotic Agents have been investigating the sale of illegal narcotics from this residence for a while.
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
Exzavian Burnette found guilty on 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder in Knoll Ave shooting
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish jury handed down a guilty verdict on two counts of second-degree murder for Exzavian Burnette in connection with a shooting on Knoll Avenue back on Jan. 19, 2022, that left two people dead. Bunkie police arrested Burnette in March, and he was...
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
AFD responds to Lee Street fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning around 4:45 a.m. at 2611 Lee Street. AFD said they found a fully-engulfed structure fire. The fire was extinguished and units wrapped up at the scene around 7 a.m.
Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
Woman sues City of Pineville, two police officers after being tased following 2021 traffic accident
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria woman has filed a federal civil lawsuit against the City of Pineville and two of its police officers after a Dec. 9, 2021, traffic accident that resulted in her being tased. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Jermaine Harris of the Jermaine Harris Law...
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
