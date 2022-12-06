ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
Detroit News

Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why

Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Investopedia

Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023

It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
CarBuzz.com

Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs

Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Radio Ink

Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay

With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
teslarati.com

GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment

GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy