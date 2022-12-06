Read full article on original website
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
Detroit News
Toyota’s new Prius won’t be its last. Here's why
Toyota aired a Super Bowl commercial almost 18 years ago that opened with cars in traffic, their wheels spinning but going nowhere. “It’s been a long time since transportation has truly advanced,” a narrator intoned. “We’ve been moving; we just haven’t been moving forward.”
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
msn.com
Automakers like Ford and GM are scrambling to make EVs cheaper as battery prices rise for the first time in years
Automakers have a few tricks to drive battery costs down, but experts say car buyers shouldn't expect to see those efforts reflected in EV prices yet.
1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker
Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.
Investopedia
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs
Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships?
It's time to decide whether or not we want a future with car dealerships. The post Will EVs Kill Car Dealerships? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
Radio Ink
Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay
With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
teslarati.com
GM doubles down on Ultium battery production plant investment
GM and LG will invest an added $275 million into their Ultium battery production facility in Tennessee. Much like the rest of the automotive industry, General Motors is currently supply-constrained regarding battery cells that will go into electric vehicles. Matching the moves of numerous other automakers, GM has chosen to work with LG to expand its battery production capabilities as fast as possible. According to The Detroit News, GM and LG are increasing their investment in one such plant to boost production. GM hopes its Ultium battery production brand can supply up to 130GWh of battery cells by the decade’s end.
