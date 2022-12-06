Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.

8 DAYS AGO