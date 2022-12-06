ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

ewu.edu

PLUS to Pilot VRedu Virtual Reality Tutoring

EWU’s Program Leading to University Success (PLUS) is excited to announce that it will soon incorporate virtual reality technology into tutoring, study groups/supplemental instruction sessions, and academic coaching through VRedu’s Virtual Reality Pilot Program. The Virtual Reality Pilot Program includes immersive headsets and custom-tailored applications specifically designed to match and enhance course content and meet individual student needs.
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT: Sheriff’s Dec. 6 action at Camp Hope disappointing and harmful

This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Dec. 7. You can find last week's update here. With plans already underway to permanently close Camp Hope and move people to substantially better housing, Tuesday’s unexpected arrival of numerous uniformed Spokane County Sheriff deputies and Spokane Police officers and mental health specialists to hand out fliers announcing the camp is being closed was unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A deputy in the prosecutor's office fears for her job. Plus, Inslee visits a homeless housing project; and a breakdown of all that snow

Stefanie Collins had always felt she was risking her career when she challenged her boss, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell, in this year's election. She was eliminated in August's primary election, and now Collins thinks her days as a deputy prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office are numbered. While still employed, she recently changed her LinkedIn status to #OpenForWork. Collins says Haskell had removed her from the high-profile Richard Aguirre murder case, which was reassigned to someone with "significantly less experience." Collins had been the prosecutor on the case when it ended in a hung jury mistrial last year, but says she was not given an explanation for why she was removed from the case. Another clue, Collins says, was that she was booted from her office so support staff could be located there. "He moved me into a converted storage closet," Collins says. "No door, no window, no vents. I have a curtain for a door." Asked about Collins' fate, Haskell says he refers "all personnel-related inquiries to the County Human Resource department," according to an email. "I can read the tea leaves," Collins says. "I'm not going to be caught flat-footed." (DANIEL WALTERS)
SPOKANE, WA
ewu.edu

Winter Break Transportation: Tips & Tricks

With planes, trains, and automobiles, there are a variety of options to get your student where they need to be. Uber: Although not hugely popular in Cheney, Uber could be a good option for students going somewhere local. Taxis: There are also a few local taxi companies that could pick...
SPOKANE, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
KOLD-TV

FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington

SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
PHOENIX, AZ

