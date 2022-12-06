Read full article on original website
Related
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
ewu.edu
PLUS to Pilot VRedu Virtual Reality Tutoring
EWU’s Program Leading to University Success (PLUS) is excited to announce that it will soon incorporate virtual reality technology into tutoring, study groups/supplemental instruction sessions, and academic coaching through VRedu’s Virtual Reality Pilot Program. The Virtual Reality Pilot Program includes immersive headsets and custom-tailored applications specifically designed to match and enhance course content and meet individual student needs.
Spokane City Council calls for meeting in response to police presence at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs has called for an executive session with council members in response to the recent police presence at the I-90 homeless camp. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8 following a scheduled special meeting, according to the city of Spokane....
KXLY
Murder investigation takes a toll on University of Idaho’s student journalists
MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
Spokane council tables controversial tenant rights ordinance
(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has tabled a decision about expansion of tenant rights until Jan. 23. The proposal has drawn fire from numerous landlords and housing groups. “We have had a tremendous volume of specific comments from landlords and tenants to the current proposal, all...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
inlander.com
Accommodating two new Spokane County commissioners will take more than finding a new place to sit
In January, two Democrats will join the Spokane County Board of Commissioners' three sitting, re-elected Republicans — bringing the total number of commissioners to five and altering the face of a government body that's been solidly red since 2006. Thanks to redistricting, a good chunk of the districts represented...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT: Sheriff’s Dec. 6 action at Camp Hope disappointing and harmful
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Dec. 7. You can find last week's update here. With plans already underway to permanently close Camp Hope and move people to substantially better housing, Tuesday’s unexpected arrival of numerous uniformed Spokane County Sheriff deputies and Spokane Police officers and mental health specialists to hand out fliers announcing the camp is being closed was unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there.
Kootenai Health trustees outlined benefits and drawbacks of hospital transition options
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai Health trustees met Tuesday to discuss whether the hospital district should transition from being government-owned to a nonprofit organization, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The group examined a white paper released last week by Kootenai Health, which outlines the...
inlander.com
A deputy in the prosecutor's office fears for her job. Plus, Inslee visits a homeless housing project; and a breakdown of all that snow
Stefanie Collins had always felt she was risking her career when she challenged her boss, Prosecuting Attorney Larry Haskell, in this year's election. She was eliminated in August's primary election, and now Collins thinks her days as a deputy prosecutor in the county prosecutor's office are numbered. While still employed, she recently changed her LinkedIn status to #OpenForWork. Collins says Haskell had removed her from the high-profile Richard Aguirre murder case, which was reassigned to someone with "significantly less experience." Collins had been the prosecutor on the case when it ended in a hung jury mistrial last year, but says she was not given an explanation for why she was removed from the case. Another clue, Collins says, was that she was booted from her office so support staff could be located there. "He moved me into a converted storage closet," Collins says. "No door, no window, no vents. I have a curtain for a door." Asked about Collins' fate, Haskell says he refers "all personnel-related inquiries to the County Human Resource department," according to an email. "I can read the tea leaves," Collins says. "I'm not going to be caught flat-footed." (DANIEL WALTERS)
ewu.edu
Winter Break Transportation: Tips & Tricks
With planes, trains, and automobiles, there are a variety of options to get your student where they need to be. Uber: Although not hugely popular in Cheney, Uber could be a good option for students going somewhere local. Taxis: There are also a few local taxi companies that could pick...
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Local families spreading awareness of fentanyl deaths in the community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local family members who lost their loved ones over fentanyl are now speaking up and bringing awareness to the community. Bob Putnam still remembers the day of a tragedy that still makes him choke up every time. “It was just like no god, no god, you can’t be letting this happen to my child,” Putnam said. “It’s...
Community mourns loss of home health caregiver who used talents to help many people
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant spent nearly 20 years working for Providence, more recently as a home health caregiver. Last week, he was checking up on a woman who recently had a stroke when her grandson, who suffers from mental health issues, shot and killed him. "Doug's sister called...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
Spokane City Council approves ordinance capping fees at 15% from food delivery apps
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday's legislative session, Spokane City Council members voted 5-2 in favor of an ordinance that caps delivery fees at 15% of food orders from apps such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. Council members Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle opposed the ordinance, saying it would have...
KOLD-TV
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
Comments / 0