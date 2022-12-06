Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Teen Driving: Sweetwater County Has Limited Driver Education Programs (Part 1)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Even though both Rock Springs High School (RSHS) and Green River High School (GRHS) have driver education programs, RSHS’s program is provided with limited participation. Driver education programs are facing critical challenges that result in some of the programs across Wyoming going into extinction, leaving teenage drivers to hopefully learn the rules of the road from their parents, or on their own.
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcements: Augustus Klamer
Augustus Klamer was born Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8:33 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Augustus weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at the time of his birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Shelby Klamer and Jakob Hamilton. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital...
wyo4news.com
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9
DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court. Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10388, SURETY OR CASH, $1605, Court: RS Municipal Court. Posted Speed Limits – 26 to 30 Mph...
sweetwaternow.com
Amanda Bruder is Rock Springs Main Street’s November Volunteer of the Month
ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month. Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday. She also helped with set up and crowd control for Santa’s Saturday visits at the Downtown gazebo – taking family pictures, giving out candy and antlers, and making sure Santa stayed warm.
sweetwaternow.com
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 4, 2022 with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Barbara was born January 16, 1936 in Richmond, Virginia, to Bernard and Ruby (Jerrigan) Glidewell. Barbara attended schools in California...
sweetwaternow.com
Festival of Trees Raises More Than $27,000 for Local YWCA
ROCK SPRINGS — The annual YWCA Festival of Trees event held December 1 at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs was another huge success for the organization. Development Director Kayla Manniko said the gross revenue from the event was $27,363 raised from the live and silent auctions that took place that evening.
sweetwaternow.com
Marlene McFadden (April 27, 1940 – November 29, 2022)
Marlene McFadden, 82, passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. McFadden died following injuries she sustained due to a fall. She was born April 27, 1940 in Rock...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Teen Sentenced to Pen for Role In April Assault
GREEN RIVER — A 19-year-old Green River youth has been sentenced to at least six years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his role in the attack of a Rock Springs man back in April. Alize Johnson was denied a youthful offender sentence by Third District Court Judge Richard...
wyo4news.com
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
sweetwaternow.com
Kick Off 2023 At The 8th Annual Kari’s Access Award Wine and Beer Tasting Fundraiser
There’s no better way to ring in the new year than supporting a worthy cause!. THE 8TH ANNUAL KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH!. Tickets are on sale now at the following locations:. Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Green River Chamber of Commerce. Sweetwater County...
wyo4news.com
Carbon Capture coming to Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County – During the Rock Springs City Council meeting on December 6, 2022, a presentation was given by Carbon Capture Inc. about potentially establishing a carbon capture site in Sweetwater County. Project Bison has been in the works to take root in Wyoming with the goal of storing CO2 emissions through a process called direct air capture (DAC). DAC essentially involves pulling CO2 from the air over a solvent or pellet. Once the solvent is saturated, it is then heated up to about 86 degrees releasing pure CO2, which is then transferred to large storage containers and moved underground.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Board to Review Weapons Policies
ROCK SPRINGS — Safety protocols concerning weapons on the hospital grounds was a main topic of discussion this week during the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting. The Board discussed policies that would prohibit employees, visitors, and patients from bringing weapons into the hospital. The hospital’s current workplace violence...
sweetwaternow.com
Cloudy With a High Near 27
Snow in Sweetwater and Natrona counties through mid day today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds from Rock Springs to Casper and in the Cody area. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
sweetwaternow.com
Campaign Finance Reports Show Some Candidates Spent Big Bucks
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s been a month since the General Election took place and the campaign finance reports and amendments have been filed for all Sweetwater County candidates. We took at look at campaign finance reports from some of the bigger races to see what kinds of contributions...
Trio Of Wyoming Men Sentenced To Prison In Pipe Bomb Case
Three Rock Springs men have been sentenced for unlawful possession of pipe bombs. One of the men also got prison time for the distribution of meth, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo. The case dates back to February 14, 2021, when Rock Springs Police tried...
Comments / 0