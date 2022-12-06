Read full article on original website
Three ways to get DEI & Anti-racism Training done in December!
A message from Kim Davis, senior director for Diversity & Inclusion:. We are pleased to report that in just three months, we are at 38.4 percent of all employees completing the required DEI and Anti-Racism Training. This equates to well over 1,200 employees. Thank you for your efforts to comply with State of Washington requirements for employees of public universities.
Winter Break Transportation: Tips & Tricks
With planes, trains, and automobiles, there are a variety of options to get your student where they need to be. Uber: Although not hugely popular in Cheney, Uber could be a good option for students going somewhere local. Taxis: There are also a few local taxi companies that could pick...
Staff and Faculty Holiday Ticket Discount for Eagle Basketball
If you are thinking about catching an EWU Men’s or Women’s Basketball game, now’s the perfect time. Faculty and staff members can watch Eagle basketball during winter break, Dec. 5-Jan. 5, for just $5 a ticket. Click the link to claim your tickets online. Watch the Eagles...
