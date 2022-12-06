ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, MA

Scituate Safety Personnel Trained to Respond to Mental Health Calls

On Tuesday, October 25, during H block and G block, Scituate police officer Drew Kitchen informed students that 60% of the emergent calls to 911 in Scituate are mental health related. SHS English teacher Catherine Hall reported that she had never seen so many jaws on the floor from one single sentence, after witnessing reactions from students.
