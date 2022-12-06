Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
13abc.com
Dietsch Brothers marking 85 years of making chocolates and ice cream in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Findlay, the name Dietsch Brothers may come to mind. Generations of the family have been making chocolates and ice cream for decades. This week, the business is marking a major milestone. The business was first started in 1937, so this is its...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Torched apartment building leaves behind a mountain of rubble
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living near the corner of Fulton and Winthrop streets in Toledo claim the torn apartment building has been a problem for the community since its demolition. Residents in the community have begun piling trash on top of the rubble, turning the site into a dumping...
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
presspublications.com
5K memorial held for Ben and Max Morrissey
Runners and walkers begin a 5K held Sunday Dec. 4 at Starr Elementary School, Oregon. The event was organized as a benefit by the friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers who perished in the refinery fire. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morrissey Children's Trust. Over 500 people signed up for the race. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
Get it while it’s hot: Ann Arbor grocery store brings back buffet after 2-year hiatus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor grocery store has brought back a beloved hot food bar after a two-year hiatus. The People’s Food Co-op, 216 N. Fourth Ave., brought back its hot food bar in late November. The bar, popular among the Ann Abor lunch crowd, had been closed since March 2020.
13abc.com
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
13abc.com
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
toledoparent.com
Kids at Work: Toledo Restaurants Run Family Businesses
For many restaurants, food is the family business. And when the family includes young children, creative parents find ways to include the kids in the day-to-day operations. The children learn practical, hands-on lessons in math, reading, and spelling, and the parents find ways to involve the kids in daily tasks. Kitchen Impossible? Not at all!
wrif.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Oak Harbor and Woodward HS get the chance to connect
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students from Oak Harbor High School joined students at Toledo's Woodward High School Thursday for a chance to connect and share ideas. "This is a beginning for our kids because we want this to become a long term relationship," said Benton-Carroll- Salem Superintendent Guy Parmigian. Fifty...
13abc.com
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
13abc.com
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
Detroit Popeye's shut down after DoorDash driver records cockroaches crawling on straws, to-go orders
It’s creepy, crawly and you certainly don’t want it in your food, but that’s exactly what was caught on camera by a food delivery worker who spotted cockroaches scurrying across countertops at one fast food chain in Detroit.
Toledo, Land Bank awarded $9.8 million to demolish blighted properties
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and the Lucas County Land Bank will get $9.8 million to demolish vacant homes affecting the city with blight. "We're going to be able to do more work in this community than any other community in the state of Ohio," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. Kapszukiewicz...
WTOL-TV
Security upgrades at Toledo's One Government Center?
City officials continue discussing security at One Government Center. The $50,000 proposal calls for electronic key cards for more than 200 doors.
thevillagereporter.com
Photographer James Rice Captures Close Up Pictures Of Eagles At Harrison Lake
WHAT A POSE … James Rice shared these pictures on Facebook recently of two eagles that were seen at Harrison Lake State Park. (PHOTO BY JAMES RICE) Nestled in the corner of Fulton County, Ohio, near the village of Fayette, is the delightful Harrison Lake State Park, back-to-back with 4-H Camp Palmer.
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 4