hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBC Miami

Sports World Reacts to Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Release

Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner’s Russian prison release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner's 294-day detainment in Russia has finally come to an end. The 32-year-old WNBA star was released to the United States in a prisoner swap on Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed. This comes four...
NBC Miami

Logan Webb Posts Perfect Tweet After Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge Misfire

Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants." He wasn't too pleased. Webb was hoping the Giants land...
The Associated Press

Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike

Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets’ game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets’ 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here.” Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The apparel maker then announced this week that the split would be permanent.
