Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players
This trade would send a Julius Randle-centered package to the Los Angeles Lakers
Steve Kerr reveals harsh reality James Wiseman is facing in return to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors recalled James Wiseman from the G League. He’s set to play in the defending champions’ game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, too, contributing off the bench as the Warriors try and steal a road win without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Griner’s Relationship Timeline
Love and basketball. Brittney Griner is one of the best athletes in the WNBA — and she always has her sweetheart, Cherelle Griner, cheering her on from the sidelines. The Olympic gold medalist and the teacher met as undergraduates at Baylor University in Texas while Brittney was making a name for herself as one of […]
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Report: Warriors Interested in Trading James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl
The Warriors are reportedly interested in the Spurs' big man.
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Kyrie Irving Reacts to Brittney Griner Coming Home
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving reacts to Brittney Griner being released by Russia and coming home
Here's What Jordan Clarkson Tweeted After The Jazz Beat The Warriors
Jordan Clarkson sent out a tweet after the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors.
The 49ers seem to be changing their tune on Tom Brady
SAN JOSE ― Tom Brady says he’s not a 49ers fan anymore. The franchise he grew up idolizing bypassed him in the 2000 NFL draft and said no when he wanted to return to his hometown as a free agent in 2020. Moreover, they did it because they...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Sports World Reacts to Brittney Griner's Russian Prison Release
Sports world reacts to Brittney Griner’s Russian prison release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brittney Griner's 294-day detainment in Russia has finally come to an end. The 32-year-old WNBA star was released to the United States in a prisoner swap on Thursday, U.S. officials confirmed. This comes four...
Keldon Johnson Leads Spurs to Win Against Rockets, Snaps 11-Game Losing Streak
After losing 11 consecutive games, Keldon Johnson led the San Antonio Spurs to a victory over the Houston Rockets.
Logan Webb Posts Perfect Tweet After Jon Heyman's Aaron Judge Misfire
Webb posts perfect tweet after reporter's Judge misfire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Logan Webb was just like every Giants fan when MLB Network's Jon Heyman took back his premature tweet that Aaron Judge "appears headed to the Giants." He wasn't too pleased. Webb was hoping the Giants land...
Irving touts freedom on game sneakers after split with Nike
Kyrie Irving is a sneaker free agent and he used the Brooklyn Nets’ game Wednesday night to advertise it. Irving played with tape covering the logo on his black sneakers, two days after Nike ended its relationship with him. “I AM FREE Thank you God … I AM,” was written in gold marker on the sneakers during the Nets’ 122-116 victory over Charlotte. The other side read ”logo here.” Nike had suspended its relationship with Irving last month as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The apparel maker then announced this week that the split would be permanent.
NBA Draft Notebook: Four Observations From the Jimmy V Classic
Here’s who and what stood out at one of the most anticipated college events of the season.
Kings Victory Beam Hilariously Listed as ‘Place of Worship' on Google Maps
Google hilariously lists Kings victory beam as 'place of worship' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings' victory beam has become more than just purple lasers lighting up the Sacramento skyline after every win this season. It’s quickly turning into a league-wide sensation. And now, it’s been added...
