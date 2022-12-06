The Sub for Seniors program has been receiving donations but they are still very much in need. “We have ONLY received a handful of donations and with less then two weeks to go, and nearly 400 seniors to serve, we are DESPERATE for donations!” shares their announcement. “PLEASE don’t forget about our homebound, lonely Uintah Basin seniors this holiday season.” They have three needed categories to consider; non-perishable food items, gift items, and pet food and treats. Ideas for gift donations include: personal hygiene items; socks and slippers; crossword puzzles and word search books; throw blankets; adult coloring books and coloring pencils; and prepackaged holiday treats. Donations can be dropped off at the Golden Age Center during the hours of 8am to 3pm, Monday through Friday. You can also look up the Sub For Seniors Amazon wishlist if it is easier just to order the items and have Amazon deliver it. Please help bring holiday cheer to our lonely Uintah Basin seniors again this holiday season.

UINTAH, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO