‘Choose To Work’ Program Offers Services To Individuals With Disabilities
Services are available in eastern Utah for individuals with disabilities preparing to enter or return to the workforce. The ‘Choose To Work’ program is offered through the Department of Workforce Services and provides job development, job placement services, customized training and consultation, on-the-job-training, and supportive services for people with disabilities. Linda Hapsmith, the program administrator for eastern Utah, visited the Uintah Basin this week and presented on the program during the Vernal Chamber luncheon. Hapsmith is based out of Price but travels to provide the ‘Choose To Work’ services to the Uintah Basin, including free training for employers on how to recruit employees, how to use the ‘Choose to Work’ program, and the laws regarding disabled workers. Hapsmith shared evidence that people with disabilities have higher job performance, higher rates of retention, and lower absenteeism. ‘Choose to Work’ helps prepare individuals for employment in 30 to 60 days. For more information, email lhapsmith@utah.gov or call 435-609-0067.
Update to Restoration of T-Rex On Vernal Main Street
What is going on with the restoration of the T-Rex on Vernal’s Main Street? Is that the finished paint job? Thankfully, the answer is no. T-Rex is still in process. While the restoration is well underway things will be halted until spring due to winter weather. T-Rex does have a new “skin” courtesy of Ninty1 and Jones Paint and Glass. It is a premium base coat that luckily was completed before the weather got cold. In spring, the paint team will apply the final coat to give the T-Rex a more authentic look. Additionally, there will be some cement poured for a sidewalk and a place to take pictures.
TriCounty Health Holding Warm Clothes Drive
TriCounty Health Department needs more donations and are grateful for the generosity of all as they seek to help the community’s most vulnerable members. The TriCounty Health Warm Clothes Drive still needs girls clothes 12 months, boys and girls 2T and 3T, and 6/7 year old boy warm clothes. The drop off locations in Vernal are TriCounty Health, USU, Davis, and Uintah County Library. Drop off locations in Roosevelt are Roosevelt City, USU, Stewarts, and TriCounty Health.
Reminders For Residents After A Snowstorm
The snow means different things to different people but one thing we can all be sure of is that someone in the household better be in the mood to shovel! Vernal City has shared a list of reminders for residents for when it snows and the list is a good reminder for everyone in the Basin even if the exact rules may vary slightly from City to City. First, remember that the plows will be out and trying to hit as many streets as possible. “Each of us can do our part by parking off the streets during snow storms so the snow plows can clear off the snow more effectively,” shares the announcement. “As a reminder, remove snow from sidewalks in front of your property within 24 hours to provide a safe walking environment. When pushing snow from your driveway and sidewalks remember to not push, pile or place snow or ice onto or across any City street.” And remember, be sure to make safety a top priority when traveling in the winter conditions by clearing your vehicle off and reducing travel speeds.
Donations Still Welcome For Local Santa Efforts
Santa has recruited amazing people across the Uintah Basin to help local kids have a great Christmas and donations from the public make all the difference. Duchesne County Commissioner Irene Hansen shares that anyone wishing to donate toys, pajamas, socks, or warm coats, or jackets for children ages 1 to 15 can drop off unwrapped gifts at the Crossroads Senior Center during business hours. Tags listing specific needs are available at Davis Food in Roosevelt and Stewart’s Market. Donations are being accepted through December 13th. Santa’s Community Effort in Uintah County organized by the Rotary Club is also in its final push to gather the items needed to make for a special Christmas for local kids. In its 3rd year, the Polar Bear Run which is taking place tomorrow, is all about supporting the Rotary Club in their quest. At 2pm, 100 bikers will start at Beers Harley Davidson to travel across the Vernal area toward the Gateway Saloon. They may look tough on the outside but that crew have one purpose: to deliver wrapped gifts and hearts full of charity to those in need this holiday season.
Uintah County Commission Officially Dissolves Uintah Recreation District
The Uintah County Commission officially dissolved the Uintah Recreation District on Monday as one of the final steps in combining three Uintah County Special Service Districts into one. On September 14th, 2020, the Uintah County Commission decided to create one new Special Service District named Special Service District #1 to be over Recreation, Transportation, and Impact Mitigation. It was understood that the transfer of the Uintah Rec District would take longer because of the amount of assets and real estate involved. The Rec District recently made their final payment to the CIB board which settles their outstanding debt, allowing for the transfer of all assets to Special Service District #1. The Commission hopes to have the transfers complete by the end of the year.
Uintah County man pleads guilty to extorting nearly $110K from gas and oil companies
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man has admitted to extorting about $110,000 from oil and gas businesses while working in Uintah County. Leallen Blackhair, 45, of Fort Duchesne in Uintah County, pleaded guilty Monday to nine counts of extortion under color of official right, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Utah.
Fort Duchesne man admits to nearly three years of bribes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Fort Duchesne man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for extorting 66 bribes totaling more than $100,000. “Leallen Blackhair, 45, pleaded guilty to nine counts of Extortion Under Color of Official Right as set forth in the indictment,” according to a press release Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
‘Breakfast With Santa’ Just One Of Many Things Vernal Elks Lodge Do To Serve
There’s definitely a long list of those to thank for the Breakfast With Santa event happening tomorrow at Uintah Middle School but there is one group that will be rolling up their sleeves in the morning to literally make things happen. The Vernal Elks Lodge members love to serve the community and tomorrow they will work as a team in the kitchen to cook up the hot and yummy free breakfast. This service is in character for the organization. The Vernal Utah Elks Lodge, established in 1967, has been at its current location for 55 years and has grown to 190 members. Simply put, the group finds ways to serve the community. For example, they have held a turkey Thanksgiving dinner for veterans, do the flags on patriotic days, have a fire out front of the lodge during the Parade of Lights, have a Hoop Shoot Contest in which winners can go to state and beyond and keep up a cabin that is used for summer camps, among other things. The lodge is always looking for interested parties to be members. Reach out to learn more.
Santa’s Shiny Red Mailboxes Are Up!
A community member has made sure local kids have an easy option for getting a letter to Santa in the North Pole. Every Christmas many kids prepare a well thought out list of items and perhaps a message for the man in red. Santa, with the assistance of his local helpers, has set out his special shiny red mailboxes around town. If you have a child who wants to send a letter to Santa, there is a mailbox in Vernal at Vernal City Hall. For those in Roosevelt, there is the mailbox inside Mountain America Credit Union on 823 East 200 North and for those that are in the Tridell, Lapoint and White Rocks areas, there is a box at 9709 North 8500 East in Tridell. At this location only be sure and get the littles a treat from the ‘Light the World’ box. Please only take one treat per child.
Fort Duchesne Man Pleads Guilty To 9 Counts Of Extortion
A Uintah Basin man has entered a plea in regards to Extortion charges against him. 45-year-old Leallen Blackhair, of Fort Duchesne, pleaded guilty Monday December 5th to nine counts of Extortion as set forth in the indictment. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office-District of Utah states that Blackhair waived his right to a trial and admitted to the facts of his criminal behavior, which interfered with or affected interstate commerce. According to the Statement in Advance of Plea of Guilty, Mr. Blackhair was the Compliance Coordinator of the Energy and Minerals Department of the Ute Indian Tribe. Blackhair’s position included issuing fines to oil and gas businesses working on the Uintah and Ouray Reservation who were found in violation of their access permits and business licenses by his employer. Blackhair used his position to induce and attempt to induce multiple companies to pay him personally by offering to reduce a fine that would otherwise be assessed against them. Blackhair extorted sixty-six payments totaling $110,000, paid directly to and for the benefit of the defendant between August 2010 and May 2013. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Cy H. Castle for the District of Utah and investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29th, 2023.
Utah Highway Patrol IDs victim of fatal rollover in Uintah County
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman who died after a rollover crash in Uintah County Monday evening. She was Shandi Perry, 43, of Jensen. The accident happened at about 7:53 p.m. near mile marker 138...
Enjoy Birdwatching? Join The 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count
It’s time for the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count and even if you’ve never been birdwatching before, you are invited to help! The Audubon Christmas Bird Count is the nation’s longest-running community science bird project where birdwatchers help gather data for biologists during this time of year. So the local Division of Wildlife Resources needs your help. “During these annual counts, we’ve collected more than 100 years of information about birds,” shares DWR Regional Conservation Outreach Manager Tonya Kieffer-Selby. “We’re using the data to assess the overall health of bird populations and to implement any conservation actions that may be needed for species survival. Recent studies have shown that over 3 billion birds have been lost in North America in the last 50 years, which is why collecting this data is so important. Birds are indicators of what’s happening in an environment. The data we gather about our local birds provides valuable information for conservation efforts worldwide.” A bird count event will be held at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge on Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett on Saturday, December 17th, from 8am to 5pm. Bring binoculars if you can and you can stay for as short or as long as you like.
Woman killed in icy Uintah rollover crash identified
The woman who was killed in a fatal rollover crash in Uintah County Monday, Nov. 28 has been identified.
Fundraisers Underway For Perry Family After Tragic Fatal Accident
The community is rallying around a local family after a tragic accident on Monday evening. Utah Highway Patrol reported that winter conditions including snow, winds, and icy roads caused a vehicle to lose control, resulting in the death of the driver and serious injuries to the passenger. The family has identified that the life lost was 43-year-old Shandi Perry and the passenger was her husband Greg Perry. The couple was traveling back from medical appointments for Greg when the accident occurred a few miles from arriving home to Vernal. The family was already dealing with growing medical bills and loss of wages before the accident so friends and family have mounted fundraising efforts to help as the family now has additional medical bills and a funeral to plan. A raffle has been organized with prizes including a guided pheasant hunt, Nebo spotlight, and other gear and prizes. Tickets can be purchased at Jones Paint Glass in Vernal or through Venmo @Kyle-Allred-21. Four Brothers Pizza has an uncooked pizza fundraiser underway to benefit the Perry family. And for those that would just like to make a donation right to the family, an account has been set up at Wells Fargo. Just tell them you would like to donate to the ‘Shandi Perry Memorial Fund.
Officer Involved Shooting In Myton
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that there was an officer involved shooting on December 5th at 9:17 pm in Myton. According to the announcement, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man riding a bicycle on a dark street during a heavy snowstorm. The man, later identified as Lee Richens, produced a large knife, threatened the deputy and led the deputy on a foot chase through the town of Myton. Lee led the deputy into a heavily wooded area where he turned and advanced on the deputy with the knife. The deputy fired 2 rounds, injuring Lee. Lee was transported to Uintah Basin Medical Center and later transported to Utah Valley Hospital for surgery. He is in stable condition. The investigation is currently ongoing and is being conducted by the Utah State Bureau of Investigations. No further information will be released by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Finds Nurse Not Guilty Of Negligent Homicide In 2016 Inmate Death
A judge has declared Jana Clyde, the Duchesne County nurse charged in the 2016 death of 21-year-old jail inmate Madison Jensen, Not Guilty of Negligent Homicide. The bench trial with Judge Don Torgerson took place in October in Uintah County’s 8th District Court after the trial in June ended in the jury deadlocked and the judge calling a mistrial. On Monday, Judge Torgerson issued his ruling which included commentary on the failures that led to Madison’s death while also addressing his ruling. “There were obvious institutional failures at the Duchesne County Jail that resulted in Madison’s death,” stated Judge Torgerson. “But the question is whether Nurse Clyde failed to perceive the risk of death from dehydration because her conduct ‘grossly deviated from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise in all the circumstances.’ The symptoms Nurse Clyde knew about were within normal range, for a normal time, for someone experiencing opiate withdrawal. And the correctional officers who have similar medical training and a duty to report did not report serious concerns about Madison to Nurse Clyde sufficient for her to investigate more.” The Judge emphasized that everyone should have done things differently but none of them perceived the risk of death. Judge Torgerson’s conclusion states that “Sadly, Madison was moved to court-holding for closer observation and protection, and she was definitely not observed or protected. But the court is not persuaded beyond a reasonable doubt that Nurse Clyde’s failure to perceive the risk of Madison’s death was a gross deviation from the standard of care.”
Man shot twice after threatening deputy with a knife in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A man was shot by an officer after he threatened the officer with a knife, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:17 p.m. Monday, a Duchesne County deputy attempted to contact a man on a pedal bike. The man produced a large knife and threatened the deputy.
