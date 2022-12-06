Ramapo Police have found a car they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run last month but no charges have been filed against the car’s owner. Ramapo Police say they’ve connected a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan to the incident, and have been in touch with an attorney representing the alleged driver. 52 year-old Miriam Sussman was killed on Sunday, November 29th, apparently having been struck by a car while walking near West Carlton Road in Monsey. No other details were available. The investigation is continuing. If you have information about the crash, call the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.

MONSEY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO