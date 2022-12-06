Read full article on original website
Six arrested for falsifying business records, official misconduct, petit larceny
New City, NY – Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announces the arrest of 6 individuals for falsifying business records, official misconduct, and petit larceny. The arrests stemmed from a six-week investigation conducted by Sheriff’s Office, after receiving a complaint regarding misconduct by employees of the Rockland County Division of Environmental Resources.
Pediatric Physical & Occupational Therapy opens Nanuet facility December 8th
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (December 7, 2022) – Pediatric Physical and Occupational Therapy of Hudson Valley, PLLChas moved from New City to 160 East Route 59 in Nanuet. The new facility is significantly larger to help more children and has a state-of-the-art therapy gym with sensory specialty equipment, a rock wall, zip line, trampoline and spider cage.
Community Gun Buyback Event to Be Held December 13th
Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III announces a community gun buyback event which will be held on Thursday December 13, 2022, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at Village of Haverstraw Department of Public Works Building, 115 Bowline Plant Rd., Haverstraw, NY. This event is being held in partnership with the Haverstraw and Stony Point Police Departments, the New York State Police, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office and all local law enforcement agencies.
Winter in Nyack: Why hibernate? Warm Up in a Cool River Town
The frosty months are here. But why hibernate when it’s easy to warm up in a cool Rockland river town? Nyack is the place for just that — a place to enjoy a warm welcome with lots of cool things to see and do. How about…. Strolling, hiking...
Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City
The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
CRIME WATCH: Six Busted for Drug Possession, Sales; Spring Valley Man Charged in Yonkers Shooting
Six Rockland residents have been arrested and charged with selling fentanyl and cocaine. Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh said the arrests came from a long-term investigation into street level narcotics sales in the Town of Haverstraw and the Village of Spring Valley. The Narcotics Task Force arrested four suspects from Spring Valley, one from Nanuet and another from Pomona. They range in age from 21 to 45, and each faces possession and criminal sales charges, all felonies.
ROCKLAND DA’S NARCOTICS TASK FORCE ARRESTS 6 SUSPECTED DRUG DEALERS
Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced the recent arrests and arraignments of multiple Rockland residents for selling fentanyl and cocaine. The arrests are the result of a long-term investigation, conducted by the Rockland County District Attorney’s Narcotics Task Force, into street level narcotics sales in the Town of Haverstraw and the Village of Spring Valley.
Village Of Spring Valley Tree Lighting December 19th
Please join the Village of Spring Valley for our annual Tree Lighting with Santa, on Monday December 19th , 2022 at 6 pm. We are looking for organizations/ vendors to host a table inside Village Hall to serve as a resource for the community. If you or anyone you know is interested in joining the festivities, please reach out to Nsharif@villagespringvalley.org by Wednesday December 14th.
Ramapo Police Connect Car to Fatal Monsey Accident, No Charges Filed
Ramapo Police have found a car they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run last month but no charges have been filed against the car’s owner. Ramapo Police say they’ve connected a 2015 Toyota Sienna minivan to the incident, and have been in touch with an attorney representing the alleged driver. 52 year-old Miriam Sussman was killed on Sunday, November 29th, apparently having been struck by a car while walking near West Carlton Road in Monsey. No other details were available. The investigation is continuing. If you have information about the crash, call the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400.
Nanuet’s People to People Launches “Project Joy” Holiday Donation Campaign
A local food pantry wants to help area kids whose families may not have the ability to give as much as they have in years past, and your help is needed. The “Project Joy” program by Nanuet’s “People to People” is now underway. Its goal is to bring gift cards and stocking stuffers to 1,300 local kids from low-income families. People to People CEO Diane Serratore says you can help by adopting a local family…
Patrick William McSweeney
Patrick William McSweeney of Northvale, NJ and Chatham, MA, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He left us as he lived, with quiet grace and dignity. Patrick was born in Kilkee (Co. Clare, Ireland) on January 31, 1938, the second son of Kathleen (nee Marrinan) and William […]
