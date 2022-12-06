Illinois deer hunters encouraged to donate meat to feed the hungry

(WTVO) — Participants in an Illinois Department of Natural Resources program are asking deer hunters to donate meat to feed the hungry.

Hunters Feeding Illinois comprises 32 meat-processing companies throughout the state. Each vendor is accepting field-dressed deer for processing. Meat from those deer is donated to food pantries and soup kitchens across Illinois.

“Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers, which participates in the program, told The Center Square.

The program is fee. There is no cost to hunters, Smyers said.

Following is a list of participating meat processors.

utcher Block 217-440-3200 819 Main Street Qunicy IL 62301 Adams Golden Meat Locker 217-696-4456 706 Wendell Golden IL 62339 Adams New Era Deer Processing 815-213-1212 13593 Three Mile Road Savanna IL 61074 Carroll Blair’s Slaughtering & Processing 618-665-3424 2472 Vandalia Road Louisville IL 62858 Clay Mike’s Market 618-665-3151 133 N Chruch Louisville IL 62858 Clay Bob’s Red Fox, Inc. 217-734-2812 202 S Sixth St Pleasant Hill IL 62366 Pike Dutch Valley Meats 217-543-3354 376 E. St. Rte. 133 Arthur IL 61911 Douglas The Edgar Co. Locker 217-466-5000 116. E Steidl Rd Paris IL 61944 Edgar Teutopolis Locker Service 217-857-3319 1312 N Walnut St Teutopolis IL 62467 Effingham Miles Brothers 618-937-4115 1000 S Jefferson St W. Frankfort IL 62896 Franklin Astoria Meat Market 309-329-2577 208 E. Washington Astoria IL 61501 Fulton Birkner Processing 618-757-2322 Rte. 3 County Rd 1225 E McLeansboro IL 62859 Hamilton Woodhull Locker 309-334-2235 330 N Division Woodhull IL 61490 Henry John’s Venison Processing 61B-732-8570 22972 E. Rush Rd Blueford IL 62814 Jefferson Freedom Sausage 815-792-8276 4155 E 1650th Rd Earlville IL 60518 La Salle Heinkel’s Packing Co. 217-428-4401 2005 N 22nd St. Decatur IL 62526 Macon Bum’s Wildgame Processing 618-466-8237 1213 Winter Ln Godfrey lL 62034 Madison Korte Meat Processing 618-654-3813 810 Deal Street Highland IL 62249 Madison Scott’s Processing 618-594-3921 1B10 Franklin St Carlyle IL 62231 Clinton Jones Meat & Locker 217-243-2212 2108 E. State St Jacksonville IL 62650 Morgan Raber Packing Co 309-673-0721 1413 N. Raber Rd Peoria IL 61604 Peoria Valley View Custom Meats 36046 175th St Pleasant Hill IL 62366 Pike Millers’ Meat Market 618-282-3334 1524 s. Main Red Bud IL 62278 Randolph Coal Valley Deer Processing 309-799-3462 11928 Niabi Rd Coal Valley IL 61240 Rock Island Magro’s Deer Processing 217·438-2880 323 W. Madison Auburn IL 62615 Sangamon Y-T Packing 217-522-3345 1129 Taintor Rd/PO 57 Springfield IL 62705 Sangamon Houser Meats 217-322-4994 RR 2 Box 1806 Rushville IL 62681 Schuyler Moweaqua Packing 217-768-4714 601 N Main St Moweaqua IL 62550 Shelby Harbach Meats 815-232-7807 6444 Rt. 20 West Freeport IL 61032 Stephenson Opengate Custom Meats 618·833·5042 70 Body’s Buthering Ln Anna IL 62906 Union Eickman’s Processing Company 815-247-8451 Box 118 Grant St Seward IL 61077 Winnebago Eureka Locker 309-467-2731 110 4-H Park Rd Eureka IL 61530 Woodford

Hunters Feeding Illinois also accepts tax-deductible donations. Checks should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation with “Hunters Feeding Illinois” on the memo line, and mailed to One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.