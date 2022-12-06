ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor DeWine Applauds Brown County for National Certification of START Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine today applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program. Ohio START is an affiliate of the national START model that helps parents achieve recovery, improve parental capacity, and keep children in the home when it is safe and possible.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Governor DeWine Announces Expo 2050 Master Plan Framework

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission today to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future. The framework was created as part of...
OHIO STATE
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
Registration Open: Run for the Happy Little Trees

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Do you love happy little trees as much as Bob Ross did? Inspired by the artist’s love of the outdoors, Ohio is now part of the “Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K” to support tree planting and forest protection efforts at Ohio State Parks.
OHIO STATE
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
WOOSTER, OH

