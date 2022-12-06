Read full article on original website
Related
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Applauds Brown County for National Certification of START Program
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine today applauded Brown County’s Ohio Sobriety Treatment and Reducing Trauma (START) program for becoming the country’s first certified START program. Ohio START is an affiliate of the national START model that helps parents achieve recovery, improve parental capacity, and keep children in the home when it is safe and possible.
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Ohio lawmakers consider new photo ID requirement for voters
Voters may have fewer identification forms to choose from to show at the polls in 2023, as Ohio lawmakers consider mandating photo ID to cast a ballot in the state.
‘Plow Chicka Plow Wow, Clearopathtra’ among Ohio Turnpike’s winning snowplow names
BEREA, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 5,000 people submitted entries to the Ohio Turnpike’s snowplow naming contest — but only eight reigned supreme. The Ohio Turnpike announced the winners of its second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest Friday after a brutal competition among Ohioans. As the fleet prepares for snow and ice season, drivers might see one […]
These nine Ohio-based Fortune 500 companies donated to election deniers’ campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week’s Senate runoff in Georgia marks the end of a long campaign season — the first since 2020, after which 147 members of Congress objected to the results of the presidential election despite no findings of widespread fraud. Many of those members ran for re-election, with support from major corporations […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Expo 2050 Master Plan Framework
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission today to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future. The framework was created as part of...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio GOP lawmakers pushing photo ID mandate to vote, hurdles for troops' ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A photo ID requirement to vote. New barriers for citizens to amend the state constitution. Possible disenfranchisement of tens of thousands of Ohio voters, including many serving overseas in the military. These are among the sweeping changes for Ohio voters that Republicans who dominate the...
Ohio ‘Chicken Bill’ could expedite process for oil and gas companies to extract natural gas from state parks
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — If an Ohio bill passes, hikers traversing the paths of Hocking Hills and other state parks might soon have to share the trails with another type of park patron: Oil and gas companies. House Bill 507, or ‘The Chicken Bill,’ was meant to reduce the minimum number of poultry chicks that […]
Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology […]
ideastream.org
Ohio tech firms are desperate for workers in Northeast Ohio's shrinking labor market
Ohio is shaking off its rust-belt reputation thanks to a surging tech sector. Intel’s chief this summer renamed central Ohio the "Silicon Heartland." Electric vehicle production in the Mahoning Valley has some people calling it "Voltage Valley." But these new industries are running into a growing problem — finding...
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Woman’s mother is wrongfully billed thousands due to Department of Taxation ‘glitch’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lyn Herron said her mom, Jeane, started making jewelry in the early 2000s, but hardly made any money from the venture. “My mom never even sold $1,000 in jewelry in her entire time doing this in over 10 years,” said Herron. Still, Herron said, they applied for and received a vendor’s […]
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Registration Open: Run for the Happy Little Trees
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Do you love happy little trees as much as Bob Ross did? Inspired by the artist’s love of the outdoors, Ohio is now part of the “Run for the Trees/Happy Little (Virtual) 5K” to support tree planting and forest protection efforts at Ohio State Parks.
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Plants blamed for AEP Ohio’s summer power outage that affected thousands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio and the regulatory agency over it agreed Thursday that the reason behind a summer power outage was a chance encounter with plant life. While AEP Ohio markets itself as the dominant power provider in central Ohio with nearly 1.5 million customers, the agency PJM Interconnection oversees the company as […]
WYTV.com
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Comments / 1