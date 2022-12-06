ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ktye
3d ago

Haley has no idea what she's talking about....as usual with her. I wish she would get out of politics. She's another one that contributes nothing to the betterment of America, but is always around to stir up conflict. And that's all she does is conflict!

Hillman
3d ago

Prop up someone who is unfit for the office. Typical Republican game plan. No wonder they are hemorrhaging credibility and destroying their party. Clown car candidates.

Dane Daniels
3d ago

It’s got to be embarrassing to have to hit the campaign trial for candidate as flawed as Walker.

