The snow means different things to different people but one thing we can all be sure of is that someone in the household better be in the mood to shovel! Vernal City has shared a list of reminders for residents for when it snows and the list is a good reminder for everyone in the Basin even if the exact rules may vary slightly from City to City. First, remember that the plows will be out and trying to hit as many streets as possible. “Each of us can do our part by parking off the streets during snow storms so the snow plows can clear off the snow more effectively,” shares the announcement. “As a reminder, remove snow from sidewalks in front of your property within 24 hours to provide a safe walking environment. When pushing snow from your driveway and sidewalks remember to not push, pile or place snow or ice onto or across any City street.” And remember, be sure to make safety a top priority when traveling in the winter conditions by clearing your vehicle off and reducing travel speeds.

VERNAL, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO