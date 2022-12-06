ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

abc27.com

Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg police charge man in suspicious death from August

The death of a Harrisburg man at his home in August was a homicide, police announced Friday along with charges against a man they say committed the crime. Police charged Charles Baumgartner, 37, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Curley Parker, 31, who was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 4. It appeared he had been in a physical altercation with someone.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer

An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3

YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon. According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m. While they were on their...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police

A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case

>Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who killed a Perry County couple nearly 30 years ago. State Police are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information in the 1993 deaths of Lynne Marie Stansfield and Dale Gene Wolf. They were found shot to death in their burning home in Penn Township late in the night of December 6th or early the next morning. Anyone with information can contact police or anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

State police in Adams County searching for missing man

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police

A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

