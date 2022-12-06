Read full article on original website
Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate." The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police. The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York...
Woman charged with endangering child welfare failed to return from authorized work release
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County Adult Probation Department is searching for a woman they say failed to return from her authorized work release. Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala was serving a sentence for a probation violation after being charged with a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020.
Police identify suspect in Harrisburg homicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After an investigation, Harrisburg Police were able to identify the suspect who was involved in a homicide back in August. The Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 Block of Evergreen Street on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Police responded for a report of a deceased person that was located inside of a residence, police say.
Harrisburg police charge man in suspicious death from August
The death of a Harrisburg man at his home in August was a homicide, police announced Friday along with charges against a man they say committed the crime. Police charged Charles Baumgartner, 37, with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Curley Parker, 31, who was found dead in his apartment on Aug. 4. It appeared he had been in a physical altercation with someone.
Harrisburg Police asking for help identifying people in homicide investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police are working to identify the people and vehicle involved in a homicide investigation stemming from an incident that took place in Harrisburg in October. The homicide resulted in Jordan Allen’s death on Oct. 20, police say. According to police, Allen suffered multiple...
Dauphin County police searching for missing mother and child
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police is searching for a missing teenager and her newborn child. According to police, Anylah Duffin, 16, left her home on Dec. 7 and has not yet returned. When she left her home, Duffin had her four-week-old daughter Daoni with her.
Owl With Head Injury Saved By Central PA Police Officer
An owl with a head injury was rescued by a central Pennsylvania police officer on Monday, Dec. 6, according to a release on Thursday. Penn Township Police Officer David Irvin was called to a report of an injured owl laying on the roadway in the area of Wilson Avenue near Karen Lane around 10:22 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WATCH: Harrisburg Homicide Suspect Ditches 23-Year-Old Victim's Van (Video)
A video of the suspected killer of 23-year-old Jordan Allen of Harrisburg has been released by the police. Allen was found shot dead in a wooded area behind some apartments in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Oct. 20, authorities say.Harrisburg police were called to "a report of a deceased ma…
York City Police investigating shooting that injured 3
YORK, Pa. — Three people, including a 3-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in the City of York Friday afternoon. According to York City Police, officers responded to the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting at approximately 4:33 p.m. While they were on their...
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police
A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
Video shows driver ditching Harrisburg homicide victim’s van after killing
Harrisburg police on Thursday released video footage showing people ditching the van of a man fatally shot near Hall Manor in October. Police are hoping someone will recognize the driver of the van, who parked it in the area of South 15th and Catherine streets after Jordan Allen, 23, was found shot to death on Oct. 20.
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case
>Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who killed a Perry County couple nearly 30 years ago. State Police are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information in the 1993 deaths of Lynne Marie Stansfield and Dale Gene Wolf. They were found shot to death in their burning home in Penn Township late in the night of December 6th or early the next morning. Anyone with information can contact police or anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
State police in Adams County searching for missing man
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Gettysburg, Adams County, are searching for a missing man. Joseph Bowling, 30, of Orrtanna, was reported missing on Tuesday around noon. Bowling was last seen in the Chambersburg area on Monday, Dec. 6, around 11 p.m. in a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
