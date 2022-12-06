>Large Reward Offered In Nearly 30-Year-Old Double Homicide Case. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Investigators are still looking for the person who killed a Perry County couple nearly 30 years ago. State Police are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information in the 1993 deaths of Lynne Marie Stansfield and Dale Gene Wolf. They were found shot to death in their burning home in Penn Township late in the night of December 6th or early the next morning. Anyone with information can contact police or anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO