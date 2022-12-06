West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the male is being charged with domestic battery and the female was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They said the two were in some kind of relationship, past or present.

A family member of the victim told 13 News that the incident happened in the school’s cafeteria. The male student allegedly punched the female student in the face, breaking her nose.

The school system is cooperating with law enforcement in regards to the incident, according to Warner.

