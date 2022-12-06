A struggling mother fears she will be made homeless and may have to put down her dog after revealing she has just £4 each week to live on.Julie Harper, 52, has been forced to get help from a local foodbank and use what little money she has on dog food to keep her beloved pets alive.Her dire situation has led to vets offering to put her German shepherd down free of charge if she can not afford the medication he needs.Ms Harper said: “The dogs is the hardest part of all of this. I will always feed them over myself...

5 DAYS AGO