Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
BBC

Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'

Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers

McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
BBC

Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up

A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
The Independent

Mother living on £4 a week could be forced to put beloved dog down due to costs

A struggling mother fears she will be made homeless and may have to put down her dog after revealing she has just £4 each week to live on.Julie Harper, 52, has been forced to get help from a local foodbank and use what little money she has on dog food to keep her beloved pets alive.Her dire situation has led to vets offering to put her German shepherd down free of charge if she can not afford the medication he needs.Ms Harper said: “The dogs is the hardest part of all of this. I will always feed them over myself...
BBC

Cost of living: 'It upsets me that I rely on a food bank to eat'

Since September, 20-year-old Elijah Heyns has seen his bills triple, forcing him to live off £15 a week. Despite studying Level 3 Engineering at college in Southend in Essex full time whilst living independently, Elijah's age means his grant excludes free college meals. This has left Elijah increasingly dependent...
The Independent

Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts

As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While...
The Independent

Christmas travel chaos: How Border Force and rail strikes could affect festive travel plans

Passengers arriving at some of the UK’s major airports over the festive season could face long queues as UK Border Force staff go on strike – with a threat of Christmas flight cancellations.The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December.It comes at the same time as widespread railway walkouts, after the RMT union announced 12 strike dates across December 2022 and January 2023.The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said: “Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis....
BBC

Bristol post workers 'told to bin leaflets' due to mail backlog

Postal workers have allegedly been told to bin large amounts of undelivered out-of-date paid-for leaflets while dealing with a backlog. The Bristol Mail Centre often makes no attempt to deliver paid-for marketing campaigns, according to Ben Watts of the Communications Workers Union (CWU). Mr Watts said staff had reported being...
BBC

Greene King brewery five-day strike ends

A five-day strike by 188 staff working for brewery giant Greene King has ended without a resolution to a pay dispute and with more action planned. Walk-outs took place at sites in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk; Eastwood, Notts; and Abingdon, Oxon. Unite said union members had rejected an offer of...
Upworthy

Finnish mothers have been receiving a free 'baby box' of essentials for 84 years and it's amazing

A newborn baby is typically associated with a lot of expenses; from a crib, clothes, diapers and shoes to many other things. Aware of the burden this places on new parents, Finland's government makes sure to give a baby box to all expectant mothers. And the best part is that it is a tradition that they have been following for the last 84 years, as reported by BBC.

