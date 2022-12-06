ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburgh, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cnyhomepage.com

UPD investigating a ‘Shots Fired’ incident at Oneida Square

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says a man was shot in the leg at Oneida Square in Utica on December 6th and they are asking the public for any information they may have to help with their investigation. According to police, around 7:20 pm on Tuesday,...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
cnyhomepage.com

INTERVIEW: Tim Goldman talks UCFC home opener on Sunday

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica City FC is set to return for the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time in its 2022-23 season, hosting the Harrisburg Heat at 3pm on Sunday. 3-year UCFC veteran and reigning Major Arena Soccer League Joseph Cairel Award winner Tim Goldman sat down with Eyewitness Sports to discuss the upcoming season, the franchise’s new head coach, Hewerton Moreira, and how it’s been practicing in the brand-new Nexus Center.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Ilion man pleads guilty to possession of bath salts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 8th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that an Ilion man has pled guilty to possessing with the intent to sell and distribute bath salts. On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Burks A.K.A Justin Burts, of Ilion, NY pled...
ILION, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man guilty of conspiring to distribute narcotics & money laundering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 7th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to conspiring to possess & distribute narcotics and money laundering. On Wednesday, 46-year-old Ivan Jose Rodriguez of Utica admitted that from May 2020...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

BOCES adult education program gets boost

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, WSWHE BOCES received a financial boost for one of its programs. A significant grant will help the school’s machine tool program keep up to date with equipment, and welcome more students through its doors to get equipped for the trades. BOCES...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

