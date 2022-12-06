Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Employees Were Killed By a Car While Going To Home From Work At StamfordAbdul GhaniStamford, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Related
cnyhomepage.com
UPD investigating a ‘Shots Fired’ incident at Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department says a man was shot in the leg at Oneida Square in Utica on December 6th and they are asking the public for any information they may have to help with their investigation. According to police, around 7:20 pm on Tuesday,...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
cnyhomepage.com
INTERVIEW: Tim Goldman talks UCFC home opener on Sunday
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica City FC is set to return for the Adirondack Bank Center for the first time in its 2022-23 season, hosting the Harrisburg Heat at 3pm on Sunday. 3-year UCFC veteran and reigning Major Arena Soccer League Joseph Cairel Award winner Tim Goldman sat down with Eyewitness Sports to discuss the upcoming season, the franchise’s new head coach, Hewerton Moreira, and how it’s been practicing in the brand-new Nexus Center.
cnyhomepage.com
Ilion man pleads guilty to possession of bath salts
ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 8th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that an Ilion man has pled guilty to possessing with the intent to sell and distribute bath salts. On Thursday, 32-year-old Jordan Burks A.K.A Justin Burts, of Ilion, NY pled...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man guilty of conspiring to distribute narcotics & money laundering
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On December 7th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to conspiring to possess & distribute narcotics and money laundering. On Wednesday, 46-year-old Ivan Jose Rodriguez of Utica admitted that from May 2020...
cnyhomepage.com
Former Utica lawyer found guilty of gun possession following shooting death of girlfriend
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, December 2nd, an Oneida County Jury found 51-year-old Steven P. Mancuso guilty of all counts of a Grand Jury indictment following the shooting death of his girlfriend that occurred in October 2021. On Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, members of the Utica Police and...
cnyhomepage.com
BOCES adult education program gets boost
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, WSWHE BOCES received a financial boost for one of its programs. A significant grant will help the school’s machine tool program keep up to date with equipment, and welcome more students through its doors to get equipped for the trades. BOCES...
Comments / 0