Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter theftsEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
KIVI-TV
Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favorite food? If the answer is a nice pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
If You Hit a Deer in Idaho is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
People have entire Pinterest boards of things you can make out of antlers. A vehicle crash with a deer is a dangerous way to get close to a pair of antlers, but should it happen to you…can you legally keep them in Idaho?. There’s a running joke in our...
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the AG’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the AG’s office until he was elected as attorney general […] The post Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Post Register
Two new winter storms head this way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two new rounds of winter weather are headed this way. 1-3" of snow is possible for the Friday morning commute. Snow is expected to hit Eastern Oregon and into the West/Central mountains of Idaho Thursday evening. Friday morning could see widespread snow at all elevations,...
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
Bull elk dies after getting entangled in backyard item
BOISE, Idaho — A bull elk recently died in the Wood River Valley after getting entangled in a hanging backyard item, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) reported. According to fish and game, its personnel receives "numerous reports" each year about entangled wildlife in the Gem State. The bull elk was strangled by the item, which is an avoidable scenario with proper winterization of homes.
