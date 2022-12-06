Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
See what Kansas City’s riverfront will resemble when KC Streetcar arrives
KC Streetcar releases renderings of what it expects stops at Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront to resemble when an extension opens in 2025.
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
Ride on Kansas City bus ends at gunpoint
Kansas City police search for a man who tried to steal a cell phone before pulling a gun on other people riding an ATA bus Nov. 30.
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people and businesses who have been generous in giving back to their community. Of course, we all love to read positive news during the festive season.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
kcur.org
Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat
Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
Local, state, federal agencies respond to Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Kansas
A federal agency is now assisting in the investigation of an oil spill in Washington County, Kansas, that forced the Keystone Pipeline two shut down on Thursday.
flatlandkc.org
Mac Properties Plan in Midtown Advances Despite Parking Concerns
City Plan Commission Ponders Impact of KC Streetcar on Midtown Parking. In what could be a significant policy decision for future development along the expanded KC Streetcar line, City Hall’s desire to promote greater residential density overruled neighborhood parking objections Tuesday. The City Plan Commission unanimously endorsed a 318-unit...
Catalytic converter theft strands out-of-town family in KCMO hotel
The theft of a catalytic converter stranded an out-of-town mother and father who were staying at a KCMO hotel while their son was being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital.
Weigh in on Kansas City’s plans for new aquatics facilities
Kansas City Parks & Rec department will host a public meeting to gather input from people about new aquatics facilities and swimming pools.
1 person wounded in Friday night shooting at Walmart in south KCMO
One person was shot at around 7:30 p.m. Friday at a Walmart in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Why are restaurants closing their doors in Kansas City?
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas Citians love to go out to eat and enjoy good food -- especially delicious barbecue. However, between January 2020 and December 2021, more restaurants closed in Kansas City than opened.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
fox4kc.com
Weather folklore could give hints about Kansas City’s winter forecast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first day of winter is just two weeks away, which always has Kansas City-area residents wondering: How much snow will we get this year?. Factors across the nation, and even the world, lead the FOX4 Weather Team to their winter forecast for Kansas City.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
