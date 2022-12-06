ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

Six jobs that can pay six figures in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - When you think of careers that come with six-figure incomes, you likely think of professionals like doctors and lawyers. While those professions do tend to pay competitive salaries, the Kansas City metro is actually home to a wide range of jobs that pay over $100,000 a year. And some of these professions don't even require a college degree.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kansas City maker of bourbon balls wants them ‘out of the Christmas tins’ for a year-round treat

Lisa Fitch is a proud Kansas Citian with Midwestern roots, but there is one Southern holiday candy that holds a special place in her heart: bourbon balls. The chocolatey, boozy sweets, which are often eaten or given as gifts during winter holidays, originally hail from Kentucky. But Fitch remembers making them as a child with her mother and grandmother. Her grandmother even had her own bourbon balls recipe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
flatlandkc.org

Mac Properties Plan in Midtown Advances Despite Parking Concerns

City Plan Commission Ponders Impact of KC Streetcar on Midtown Parking. In what could be a significant policy decision for future development along the expanded KC Streetcar line, City Hall’s desire to promote greater residential density overruled neighborhood parking objections Tuesday. The City Plan Commission unanimously endorsed a 318-unit...
KANSAS CITY, KS

