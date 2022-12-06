Read full article on original website
Ford Rival GM Launches Dealer Community Charging Program
Ford’s new Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite programs have thus far proven to be a bit controversial, with one of the main sticking points being the high investments – up to $500,000 or $1.2 million, depending on tier – required from dealers that want to participate and be able to sell EVs. Much of that money is going toward the installation of public fast chargers, however, which will vastly expand the automaker’s network. Regardless, most dealers wound up opting in, with the higher-tier Elite program proving to be the most popular. Now, Ford’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has launched its own Dealer Community Charging Program, according to GM Authority.
Most U.S. Ford Dealers Chose Certified Elite EV Program
Since announcing that it would be offering Ford dealers a choice to either opt in to one of two levels of EV certification – Model e Certified or Model e Certified Elite – or continue selling ICE vehicles only, FoMoCo has faced its fair share of backlash from dealers, dealer associations, and lawmakers alike. Regardless, after extending the deadline for Ford dealers to make that decision, last Friday’s cut off date came and went without another extension, and the majority of those U.S.-based dealers – 65 percent, or 1,920 of roughly 3,000 – ultimately decided to opt in to one of the two. Now, we also know that most of those U.S. Ford dealers that opted into the Model e Certified program chose the higher-tier Elite option, according to Automotive News.
Ford Workers Opt For Retirement To Maximize Pension Payout
Following comments from CEO Jim Farley regarding how the automaker employed “too many people,” Ford wound up laying off 3,000 salaried workers in the U.S., Canada, and India earlier this year, offering those employees a buyout plan. Then, in October, Ford altered its underperforming employee policy for white-collar workers, giving select people a choice to enroll in a performance enhancement program or collect severance. Now, around 1,000 salaried Ford workers have chosen to retire in order to maximize their pension payout, according to the Detroit Free Press.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey Asks Auto Industry To Retain AM Radio
As Ford Authority reported back in August, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is dropping its AM radio functionality, a feature that was present in the EV pickup for the 2022 model year. While this may seem like a curious move, AM radio – which has long been a popular medium for news, sports, weather, and talk shows – isn’t present in a lot of EVs these days, with automakers blaming its absence on interference from those vehicles’ drivetrains, though some – including Ford – have included AM radio in EVs to this point with no known issues. Now, with this ages-old feature seemingly on the ropes, U.S. Senator Ed Markey has asked 20 different automakers – including Ford – to keep putting it in vehicles, according to Mass Live.
Ford Patent Filed For Audio-Based Baby Calming System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an audio-based baby calming system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 28th, 2019, published on December 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11517705. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for an in-vehicle automated...
Ford Ranger Ranked Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index
Back in 2020, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s American-Made Index, which ranks new vehicles based on their location of final assembly, percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts, country of origin for available engines, country of origin for available transmissions, and U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker’s footprint. Now, the Kogod School of Business’ 2022 Made in America Auto Index has been released, and the Ford Ranger didn’t fare quite as well this time around, finishing eighth, a little behind this year’s top vehicle, the Lincoln Corsair.
Next-Generation Ford Edge Might Only Offer One Length
The next-generation Ford Edge is well on its way to the Chinese market in the near future. Considering that a prototype was recently spotted wearing a colorful promotional wrap, its reveal is likely to take place in the coming months. However, there are quite a few details regarding the forthcoming crossover that remain a mystery, but there remains a distinct possibiliy that it will likely only be offered in one length.
UAW Calls On Industry To Cut Ties With Chinese Forced Labor
In recent months, a renewed focus on Chinese forced labor has come to light as automakers shift away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward EVs. This change can be attributed to the fact that EVs utilize raw materials that are largely sourced from that particular country, which has long been known for its questionable and oftentimes abhorrent working conditions. For its part, Ford has been working to ensure that it doesn’t source these materials from forced labor situations, updating its supplier code of conduct and using a blockchain initiative to identify unethically sourced materials, while a new EV battery passport aims to avoid this type of scenario as well. Regardless, a recent study found that at least some EV raw materials coming from China are being mined using forced labor, which is precisely why the United Auto Workers union (UAW) is calling on the industry to cut ties altogether.
Ford Bronco Electric Coming Before End Of Decade: Report
With The Blue Oval looking to electrify its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030 or sooner and North America at an undetermined point in the future, it’s seemingly inevitable that we’ll soon see all-electric versions of a number of existing models. That includes a potential Ford Bronco electric model, something that FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley hinted at well over a year ago. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that a Ford Bronco electric model is indeed coming before the end of the decade, and the automotive forecasting outfit also has some details regarding this future EV, too.
Watch A Ford F-150 Shift Itself Into Park: Video
As Ford Authority reported back in March of 2021, the current-gen Ford F-150 can still be had with an old fashioned column shifter, a feature that is a bit rarer now than it used to be in the automotive world. Column shifters are present on a variety of F-150 trim levels – but not the more luxurious Lariat with the 502A package, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, nor the all-new, third-generation F-150 Raptor. However, as it turns out, the Ford F-150 column shifter has a pretty nifty feature built right in, as we can see in this video posted to Twitter by Craig LeMoyne.
Ford Focus To Bow Out In 2025 Amid SUV, EV Pivot
With Ford of Europe set to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner and seven new all-electric models on the way by 2024, the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the automaker’s slower-selling passenger car lineup for some time now. As Ford Authority reported back in June, The Blue Oval had already cut back 2022 Ford Focus production amid numerous supply chain issues, and the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany – which builds the Focus – is slated to cease production altogether in 2025, though the Focus is also built in China and Taiwan. Then came news that the future of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST was unclear this past September, while the Fiesta was then officially canceled in October. Now, the Ford Focus is also set to be discontinued, according to Automotive News Europe.
Ford F-150 Wins 2023 Best CPO Value Award
The Ford F-150 has long been recognized as a supreme used truck value, particularly as a certified pre-owned vehicle. In fact, the perennially best-selling pickup earned a Vincentric 2022 Best CPO Value Award by presenting the lowest operating, fuel, insurance, and total ownership costs in its class. That trend continues as the Ford F-150 has once again received a Best CPO Value Award for 2023, joining the the Ford Expedition, which was awarded the top prize in the large SUV category, the Transit Connect, which topped the small commercial passenger van and small commercial cargo van segments, the Ford Escape PHEV, which took top honors in the EV/PHEV SUV category, and the Lincoln MKX, which came out on top of the luxury mid-size SUV segment.
2024 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Refresh Spotted Testing
Back in October, Ford Authority reported that the refreshed 2024 Ford Explorer had entered the testing phase, and just a few days later, added that the off-road-focused Timberline would stick around for the new model year, too. Shortly thereafter, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford Explorer Timberline and high-performance ST model out driving around wearing heavy camo. The Explorer’s platform-mate – the Lincoln Aviator – is also set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, followed by a more comprehensive redesign. In fact, the refreshed luxury crossover is already out testing, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, and now, we’ve spotted a 2024 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring prototype out and about as well.
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Redesign Could Include Coupe Model
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit for The Blue Oval, which has already produced 150,000 units of the EV crossover since its launch for the 2021 model year. However, we already know that a next-generation model is in the works that will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that the Mach-E will share with other future all-electric models. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that the next-gen Mach-E is expected to launch in 2026, but that isn’t the most interesting part of this report – rather, it also lists a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E coupe joining the lineup as well.
Some Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Coming From Luxury Brands
Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a conquest sales champ for The Blue Oval, as the EV crossover continues to entice owners of other-branded vehicles to purchase one. This mass exodus doesn’t just consist of existing EV owners, either, as quite a few Mach-E buyers are brand new to the world of all-electric vehicles as well. Now, new data from Edmunds also reveals that a relatively large number of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers are coming from luxury brands too, once again demonstrating the model’s broad appeal across a wide variety of demographics.
Ford Brand Loyalty Ranked First Through September 2022
Ford brand loyalty has been on the rise in recent months, with the Ford Edge recently being named the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in that regard easier this year, while Ford posted the largest increase of any automaker in terms of brand loyalty for July 2022 in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report and Ford trucks earned the top spot in J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. Now, Ford brand loyalty is once again in the spotlight as the automaker ranked first among all mainstream automakers through the first nine months of the year, according to new data from S&P Global.
Watch Ford CEO Farley Drift Gittin Jr.’s Mustang: Video
Ford CEO Jim Farley accepted his position a couple of years ago with at least one stipulation – the longtime car enthusiast would be able to continue his racing hobby, something that he’s been doing for quite a few years now. Aside from driving his own vehicles to various vintage racing wins, Farley has also spent some time behind the wheel of the new Ford Pro Electric Supervan and the Ford Puma Rally1 racer, to name just a couple. The Ford CEO isn’t the only one taking cool Blue Oval rides out for a spin before most of us, however, as Vaughn Gittin Jr. recently took delivery of his Ford Bronco Raptor and immediately put it to the test, while also ripping off some donuts in a 2024 Ford Mustang for a commercial shoot. Now, Jim Farley has gotten the chance to take Gittin Jr.’s Mustang Spec 5-D racer out for a rip, too.
Ford F-150 Raptor Off-Road Academy Opens In Southwest China
Back in 2017 – following the debut of the second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor – FoMoCo launched the Raptor Assault driving school, which teaches owners all about the rugged pickup’s many features, then lets them use that newfound knowledge while traversing various types of terrain in the deserts of Utah. As interest in off-roading continues to grow, The Blue Oval also added the Bronco Off-Roadeo to its slate of offerings, as well as a special experience just for the Ford Bronco Raptor and is also considering similar experiences for Australian customers. Now, following the launch of the all-new third-generation F-150 Raptor in China – which differs a bit from the U.S. version and is sold directly to customers – the automaker is also giving owners there the chance to attend the new Ford F-150 Raptor Off-Road Academy.
Lincoln Star Prototype Has Entered Testing Phase
Back in July 2021, Ford Authority spotted an unusual Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype wearing heavy camo, which was actually a cleverly disguised early Lincoln electric vehicle mule. That model preceded the Lincoln Star concept, which was revealed this past April, previewing the future styling direction of FoMoCo’s luxury arm, as well as the brand’s forthcoming all-electric makeover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Lincoln Star prototype has entered the testing phase.
