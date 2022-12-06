Ford CEO Jim Farley accepted his position a couple of years ago with at least one stipulation – the longtime car enthusiast would be able to continue his racing hobby, something that he’s been doing for quite a few years now. Aside from driving his own vehicles to various vintage racing wins, Farley has also spent some time behind the wheel of the new Ford Pro Electric Supervan and the Ford Puma Rally1 racer, to name just a couple. The Ford CEO isn’t the only one taking cool Blue Oval rides out for a spin before most of us, however, as Vaughn Gittin Jr. recently took delivery of his Ford Bronco Raptor and immediately put it to the test, while also ripping off some donuts in a 2024 Ford Mustang for a commercial shoot. Now, Jim Farley has gotten the chance to take Gittin Jr.’s Mustang Spec 5-D racer out for a rip, too.

1 DAY AGO