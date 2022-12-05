ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA

Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 called on Jordan Clarkson in the Fourth Quarter of the Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Sarah Todd (Deseret News) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Warriors at Jazz Game. QUESTION: What was the reason/reasons Clarkson was assessed a Flagrant 2?. DAVIS: Replay determined that Clarkson’s contact above the shoulder was deemed both unnecessary and excessive as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Jazz guard Collin Sexton (hamstring) to be reevaluated in 1 week

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will be reevaluated in 1 week after an MRI on Thursday confirmed he has a mild hamstring strain in his right leg, the team announced. Sexton is in his fifth NBA season and first with Utah, where he’s averaging 14.3 points on 49.3% from the field, 3.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest during the 2022-23 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Tickets on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 — The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for NBA All-Star 2023 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb.19 in Salt Lake City including: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, NBA Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T, NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T and the NBA G League Next Up Game. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Dejounte Murray (ankle) leaves game vs. Knicks

Update: New developments of this story have been moved here. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was forced out of Wednesday’s 113-89 road loss to the New York Knicks with a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. Murray suffered his injury 3 1/2 minutes into the game and added...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Avery Dennison Becomes Official Embellishment Partner of the Sacramento Kings

Avery Dennison Provides Player Names, Numbers and Jersey Patches for the Sacramento Kings and Offers Fans Options for Customization and Personalization. The Merchandise Partnership Aims to Maximize Fan Engagement through Digitally Connected Shirt Embellishments that Bridge the Physical and Digital Worlds. Local Youth Basketball Programming will be Supported by Avery...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Collin Sexton Injury Update

The following is a medical update on Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton:. Sexton was examined Thursday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing. The MRI revealed a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. He will be reevaluated in one week. Sexton (6-1, 192,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 115, Timberwolves 121

There was plenty of drama through the first six games of the Indiana Pacers’ seven-game road trip, so it was no surprise the last leg of the away stretch proved no different. The Pacers (13-12) trailed by 23 points in the second quarter, led by eight in the third...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

NBA All-Star Weekend | Venues

With NBA All-Star 2023 taking place amidst the snow-capped mountains that surround Salt Lake City, it’s only fitting that the marquee weekend takes place in venues that are as impressive as the event itself. From Vivint Arena and the Jon M. Huntsman Center to the Salt Palace Convention Center,...
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)

The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
CHICAGO, IL

