Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Rival GM Launches Dealer Community Charging Program
Ford’s new Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite programs have thus far proven to be a bit controversial, with one of the main sticking points being the high investments – up to $500,000 or $1.2 million, depending on tier – required from dealers that want to participate and be able to sell EVs. Much of that money is going toward the installation of public fast chargers, however, which will vastly expand the automaker’s network. Regardless, most dealers wound up opting in, with the higher-tier Elite program proving to be the most popular. Now, Ford’s cross-town rival, General Motors, has launched its own Dealer Community Charging Program, according to GM Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Audio-Based Baby Calming System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an audio-based baby calming system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 28th, 2019, published on December 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11517705. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed patents for an in-vehicle automated...
fordauthority.com
Next-Generation Ford Edge Might Only Offer One Length
The next-generation Ford Edge is well on its way to the Chinese market in the near future. Considering that a prototype was recently spotted wearing a colorful promotional wrap, its reveal is likely to take place in the coming months. However, there are quite a few details regarding the forthcoming crossover that remain a mystery, but there remains a distinct possibiliy that it will likely only be offered in one length.
fordauthority.com
Watch A Ford F-150 Shift Itself Into Park: Video
As Ford Authority reported back in March of 2021, the current-gen Ford F-150 can still be had with an old fashioned column shifter, a feature that is a bit rarer now than it used to be in the automotive world. Column shifters are present on a variety of F-150 trim levels – but not the more luxurious Lariat with the 502A package, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, nor the all-new, third-generation F-150 Raptor. However, as it turns out, the Ford F-150 column shifter has a pretty nifty feature built right in, as we can see in this video posted to Twitter by Craig LeMoyne.
fordauthority.com
Changan Ford Awarded For Sustainability Practices
Ford has long been known for its sustainability efforts, having recently ranked ninth on 3BL Media’s 2022 Best Corporate Citizen list overall and as the top automaker, earning a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list, its sustainable financing framework being recognized by the Climate Bonds Initiative, securing a supply of low-carbon steel for future vehicles, partnering with Manufacture 2030, an organization that will help the company’s suppliers reduce their carbon emissions, ramping up its recycling efforts in Mexico, and ensuring that the new Ford BlueOval City complex will be environmentally-friendly, too. Now, Changan Ford – a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Changan Automobile in China – has also been awarded for its sustainability practices.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Part Of AAA Mobile Electric Charging Service
Ford has been exploring different ways to provide mobile charging for EVs for some time now, filing a patent for a portable high-voltage EV charging system back in May, while a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with the new WiTricity Halo wireless charging system was also on display at this year’s Detroit Auto Show and a wireless charging pilot program is set to launch near Michigan Central Station in the near future, too. Now, AAA is expanding its own roadside assistance services to include a mobile electric charging service that utilizes a series of Ford E-Transit vans.
fordauthority.com
Ford Heritage Vault Adds Digital UK Archives
The Ford Heritage Vault – a massive online historical database containing thousands of Blue Oval photos and brochures – launched back in June and immediately crashed as traffic overloaded the site in its first few days online. Things are running much more smoothly these days, and as Ford Authority reported earlier this week, Ford’s preservation efforts continue as the company just launched its brand new UK-based Heritage and Innovation Center, moving its collection of historic vehicles from Dagenham to Daventry. Now, the automaker’s digital UK archives have also been added to the Ford Heritage Vault, giving those that can’t make the trip to the UK a chance to check out more than 1,600 new photos and brochures from FoMoCo vehicles based in that country.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Ranks Eighth In 2022 Made In America Auto Index
The Ford F-150 has long been known as a distinctly American entity, one that’s produced solely in the U.S. to boot. However, there’s more to a vehicle than that, of course, and multiple studies each year take a closer look at the source of the many components used in a vehicles’ construction. One of those studies is the Kogod School of Business 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which found that the Lincoln Corsair is actually this year’s “most American” new vehicle, while the Ford Ranger isn’t too far behind in eighth place. That also tied it with the Ford F-150 – albeit, only when equipped with certain engines.
fordauthority.com
Some Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Coming From Luxury Brands
Since its launch, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a conquest sales champ for The Blue Oval, as the EV crossover continues to entice owners of other-branded vehicles to purchase one. This mass exodus doesn’t just consist of existing EV owners, either, as quite a few Mach-E buyers are brand new to the world of all-electric vehicles as well. Now, new data from Edmunds also reveals that a relatively large number of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers are coming from luxury brands too, once again demonstrating the model’s broad appeal across a wide variety of demographics.
fordauthority.com
2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Redesign Could Include Coupe Model
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been a big hit for The Blue Oval, which has already produced 150,000 units of the EV crossover since its launch for the 2021 model year. However, we already know that a next-generation model is in the works that will ride on a brand new, dedicated platform that the Mach-E will share with other future all-electric models. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that the next-gen Mach-E is expected to launch in 2026, but that isn’t the most interesting part of this report – rather, it also lists a 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E coupe joining the lineup as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Focus To Bow Out In 2025 Amid SUV, EV Pivot
With Ford of Europe set to transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner and seven new all-electric models on the way by 2024, the writing has quite literally been on the wall for the automaker’s slower-selling passenger car lineup for some time now. As Ford Authority reported back in June, The Blue Oval had already cut back 2022 Ford Focus production amid numerous supply chain issues, and the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany – which builds the Focus – is slated to cease production altogether in 2025, though the Focus is also built in China and Taiwan. Then came news that the future of the Focus ST and Fiesta ST was unclear this past September, while the Fiesta was then officially canceled in October. Now, the Ford Focus is also set to be discontinued, according to Automotive News Europe.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Electric Coming Before End Of Decade: Report
With The Blue Oval looking to electrify its entire passenger vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030 or sooner and North America at an undetermined point in the future, it’s seemingly inevitable that we’ll soon see all-electric versions of a number of existing models. That includes a potential Ford Bronco electric model, something that FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley hinted at well over a year ago. Now, AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that a Ford Bronco electric model is indeed coming before the end of the decade, and the automotive forecasting outfit also has some details regarding this future EV, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Wins 2023 Best CPO Value Award
The Ford F-150 has long been recognized as a supreme used truck value, particularly as a certified pre-owned vehicle. In fact, the perennially best-selling pickup earned a Vincentric 2022 Best CPO Value Award by presenting the lowest operating, fuel, insurance, and total ownership costs in its class. That trend continues as the Ford F-150 has once again received a Best CPO Value Award for 2023, joining the the Ford Expedition, which was awarded the top prize in the large SUV category, the Transit Connect, which topped the small commercial passenger van and small commercial cargo van segments, the Ford Escape PHEV, which took top honors in the EV/PHEV SUV category, and the Lincoln MKX, which came out on top of the luxury mid-size SUV segment.
fordauthority.com
2024 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring Refresh Spotted Testing
Back in October, Ford Authority reported that the refreshed 2024 Ford Explorer had entered the testing phase, and just a few days later, added that the off-road-focused Timberline would stick around for the new model year, too. Shortly thereafter, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford Explorer Timberline and high-performance ST model out driving around wearing heavy camo. The Explorer’s platform-mate – the Lincoln Aviator – is also set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, followed by a more comprehensive redesign. In fact, the refreshed luxury crossover is already out testing, as Ford Authority reported yesterday, and now, we’ve spotted a 2024 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring prototype out and about as well.
fordauthority.com
Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Leaves Ford
Ford has been in the midst of an executive shakeup for some time now, with new talent coming on board to replace retiring or otherwise outgoing personnel. Most recently, that included retirement announcements from Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf, as well as Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, Lincoln president Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong, vice president, India and South America Transformation. Now, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, is leaving the company effective Friday, December 9th, 2022.
fordauthority.com
Ford Brand Loyalty Ranked First Through September 2022
Ford brand loyalty has been on the rise in recent months, with the Ford Edge recently being named the top ranked vehicle in the U.S. in that regard easier this year, while Ford posted the largest increase of any automaker in terms of brand loyalty for July 2022 in S&P Global’s Top 10 Industry Trends Report and Ford trucks earned the top spot in J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study. Now, Ford brand loyalty is once again in the spotlight as the automaker ranked first among all mainstream automakers through the first nine months of the year, according to new data from S&P Global.
fordauthority.com
2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Up For Auction
The vaunted 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R represented the ultimate, hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the iconic pony car in its heyday, instantly cementing its status in automotive history. Just 300 were built in total, making it a rare and valuable machine as well, but we’ve seen a few pop up for sale in recent years – including this 480-mile car back in April of 2020 and this sub-2k mile example last year, as well as a 500-mile gem this past October. Now, yet another 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R has surfaced for sale, this time at Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Star Prototype Has Entered Testing Phase
Back in July 2021, Ford Authority spotted an unusual Ford Mustang Mach-E prototype wearing heavy camo, which was actually a cleverly disguised early Lincoln electric vehicle mule. That model preceded the Lincoln Star concept, which was revealed this past April, previewing the future styling direction of FoMoCo’s luxury arm, as well as the brand’s forthcoming all-electric makeover. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Lincoln Star prototype has entered the testing phase.
fordauthority.com
Watch Ford CEO Farley Drift Gittin Jr.’s Mustang: Video
Ford CEO Jim Farley accepted his position a couple of years ago with at least one stipulation – the longtime car enthusiast would be able to continue his racing hobby, something that he’s been doing for quite a few years now. Aside from driving his own vehicles to various vintage racing wins, Farley has also spent some time behind the wheel of the new Ford Pro Electric Supervan and the Ford Puma Rally1 racer, to name just a couple. The Ford CEO isn’t the only one taking cool Blue Oval rides out for a spin before most of us, however, as Vaughn Gittin Jr. recently took delivery of his Ford Bronco Raptor and immediately put it to the test, while also ripping off some donuts in a 2024 Ford Mustang for a commercial shoot. Now, Jim Farley has gotten the chance to take Gittin Jr.’s Mustang Spec 5-D racer out for a rip, too.
Comments / 0