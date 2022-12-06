Read full article on original website
I made Dolly Parton's rumored 5-layer potato casserole for dinner, and it was easy and delicious
The famous country singer's supposed dinner recipe with potatoes and vegetables was simple to follow and it ended up being really delicious, too.
Blueberry pancakes recipe with a twist: Bake breakfast on a sheet pan
Try this breakfast recipe with a fun twist to the classic pancake by baking them on a baking sheet. Add blueberries and serve enough for the whole crew.
Rebag Looks to Loyalty, WhatWeCherish Launches and Shein Factory Funding Ensues: Short Takes
Social Impact: A new luxury goods marketplace wants to give the credit where it’s due — back to African designers and craftspeople. Launched earlier this month by entrepreneur (and former fashion market editor) Melaney Oldenhof, WhatWeCherish is meant to celebrate African contemporary design, decor, accessories and natural beauty and imbues a worker-owned cooperative model to ensure profit lands directly with partners. Brands carried include Mozambique-based beach totes from Dathonga Designs, among others that specialize in rural development projects to promote job creation and community development. Beauty brands include SukiSuki and Nokware, while decor includes collections from the likes of Smtng Good...
mamalikestocook.com
Chocolate Dry Roasted Peanut Clusters
Easiest 2 Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Clusters Recipe. It is quick and easy to make chocolate dry roasted peanut clusters, when you follow my 2 ingredient recipe and simple instructions. To make the delicious clusters the only ingredients you need are dry roasted peanuts and chocolate chips – that’s it!...
Cranberry Brie phyllo cups are the easiest holiday party appetizer
Bake this three-ingredient appetizer for a quick and easy holiday party bite.
What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?
If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
purewow.com
Sour Cream Sugar Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. They’re soft, sweet and wrapped in nostalgia. A sugar cookie may not sound like much, but these treats are...
3 sweet and savoury Italian baking recipes
This tear-and-share traybake makes a great and always welcome addition to an informal dinner buffet, a picnic or a kids’ birthday party,” says Giuseppe Dell’Anno, winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021.“Common fillings include the usual tomato sauce, mozzarella and often ham; however, this recipe uses one of my favourite combinations based on ripe red sweet peppers and onions.”Rotoli di pizza ai peperoniServes: 20Ingredients:For the dough:450g strong bread flour3 tsp dry yeast2 tsp caster or granulated sugar250g lukewarm water3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil2 tsp saltFor the filling:350g red sweet peppers (about 3 medium peppers)100g red onion (about 1...
405magazine.com
Sugar Cookies for Everyone
Fun and functional sweets call us to the table. Christmas is my favorite time to gather with family and friends, when everyone brings different dishes to contribute to the meal. I enjoy making festive treats the most because they’re appreciated by kids and adults, and making these sugar cookies with my daughter was a sweet memory. Not only are they sparkly and decorative, but also they can serve as a place card for each person at the table.
butterwithasideofbread.com
TURTLE FUDGE
Turtle fudge recipe made with layers of smooth chocolate fudge, crunchy pecans, & creamy caramels. Caramel pecan fudge perfect for holiday dessert trays!. Making this caramel pecan turtle fudge is so simple, with only a few ingredients and 20 minutes of your time, you will be on our way to enjoying this sweet treat. Once you have tried this turtle fudge recipe you will be hooked, it tastes absolutely incredible.
thesouthernladycooks.com
BLACK WALNUT COOKIES
These Black Walnut Cookies are super easy to make and have a great taste. If you like black walnuts you will love these cookies. Leigh and I worked at Baskin Robbins when we were in high school and we always loved the black walnut ice cream. So these cookies were a big hit!
Bistro Classics: Loaded Potato Soup With Cheese And Bacon, Simple Comfort Food
If you are looking for a new comfort food or soup recipe, or you just want to try something new and different, this Cheesy Loaded Potato Soup recipe is what you've been looking for.
triangletribune.com
Holiday Sandwich
All that holiday hustle and bustle can work up some real hunger. Between decorating, baking and preparing for entertaining, hosts often earn an afternoon snack. When you and your loved ones need a boost of energy before guests arrive, turn to a fresh ingredient like Envy apples, which provide an easy way to whip up a delicious sandwich due to their sweet taste and availability. The sweet, sophisticated flavor; uplifting, fresh aroma; delightfully satisfying crunch; beautiful appearance; and naturally white flesh all lend themselves to this Apple Cranberry Havarti Melt. As a quick, simple way to reenergize before the big party, it’s a perfect snack the whole family can enjoy together.
eattravellife.com
Homemade Christmas Jam Recipe
When you find fresh cranberries in the store, it’s your signal to make your Christmas Jam for the holidays. Giving homemade jam is a great gift to give during the holidays. There are many delicious homemade jam recipes to choose from. You can start by using frozen fruit to...
Autoblog
Save up to $240 on new tires with these holiday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The best time to buy new tires is when they're on sale. Luckily, there are a handful of holiday deals to be had at Tire Rack, Walmart, and Amazon. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. Many of these are expiring soon so don't wait!
Delish
Cranberry-Orange Star Bread
Looking for a holiday baking project that will look stunning and taste even better? Meet this cranberry-orange star bread. Filled with homemade cranberry sauce and effortlessly twisted into a visually intricate shape, this soft, fragrant, sweet bread will delight friends and family everywhere. Star bread is magical because, although it...
The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022
If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
Delish
Brandy Alexander
This retro dessert cocktail deserves a spot at your next dinner party. The Brandy Alexander, also known as the Alexander #2, is a derivative of the aptly named Alexander #1. The original Alexander was first printed in Hugo Ensslin’s 1916 cookbook Recipes for Mixed Drinks. The Alexander’s origins are a little murky, but historian Barry Popik says the most plausible story is from an event designed in honor of the fictional character Phoebe Snow. Hosted at the famous New York City restaurant Rector’s, their resident bartender Tony Alexander supposedly mixed gin, crème de cacao, and cream to match Snow’s pristinely white outfit. Eventually, someone swapped the gin in the recipe for brandy, and the rest is history.
