Albany, NY

WRGB

TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey

Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WRGB

School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
SCHENECTADY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Gov. Hochul will deliver State of the State address on Jan. 10 in Albany

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her State of the State address — her first as an elected governor — on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Hochul will give the annual address at 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, the traditional location for it before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved them to the convention center at the Empire State Plaza, which allowed for more people to attend beyond the members of the Legislature.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday

TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager

An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY

