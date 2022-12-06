New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her State of the State address — her first as an elected governor — on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Hochul will give the annual address at 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, the traditional location for it before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved them to the convention center at the Empire State Plaza, which allowed for more people to attend beyond the members of the Legislature.

