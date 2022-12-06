Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
Related
BOCES students collect toys for City Mission
Capital Region BOCES students are collecting toys and monetary donations until December 9 for the Schenectady City Mission's toy store.
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
WRGB
TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey
Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
Free coffee and a movie at Albany Public Library
The Albany Public Library welcomes adults to free coffee and a movie at the Washington Avenue branch. Films will be screening every Wednesday for the rest of December.
State Police conduct underage drinking detail in Albany County
State police recently conducted an underage drinking detail enforcement in Albany County.
CMH unveils new patient care, education space
Community and business leaders recently joined with Columbia Memorial Health trustees, executives, and staff to unveil a newly-renovated wing of the Greene Medical Arts building.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
WRGB
School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
nystateofpolitics.com
Gov. Hochul will deliver State of the State address on Jan. 10 in Albany
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her State of the State address — her first as an elected governor — on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Hochul will give the annual address at 1 p.m. in the state Assembly chamber at the state Capitol in Albany, the traditional location for it before former Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved them to the convention center at the Empire State Plaza, which allowed for more people to attend beyond the members of the Legislature.
WRGB
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
Upstate NY teen drowns in Florida, a day before her 18th birthday
TROY — Upstate New York teen Danielle Marceline thrived under adversity. Whether it was dancing, basketball or volleyball, she excelled. The 17-year-old had recently powered through an injury, finishing a weekend basketball tournament the day after tearing her meniscus. And hip-hop dancing?. A total beast. “She was all me,”...
Schenectady woman pleads guilty to heroin charges
A Schenectady woman has pled guilty to possessing more than 100 grams of heroin with the intent to sell in the Capital Region.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
WNYT
Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager
An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Comments / 0