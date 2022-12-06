Read full article on original website
Man charged with vehicular manslaughter after investigation into Otsego County crash
On December 9, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Oneonta arrested Brian T. Christman, age 22 of Fort Plain, NY for the class “D” felony of Vehicular Manslaughter in the second degree and the misdemeanor of Driving While Intoxicated. On July 23, 2022, at...
UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay
On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
State Police arrest Middleburgh man following an altercation with a knife
On December 7, 2022, State Police of Princetown arrested Bo M. Schaefer, 20, of Middleburgh, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. On September 14, 2022, at about 8:30 p.m., Troopers received a complaint of an altercation at the Stewarts...
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
NYSP: Kuyahoora Valley area resident faced with string of domestic dispute charges in Newport
NEWPORT- A resident from the Kuyahoora Valley area is faced with numerous offenses from reports of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jesse J. Malison, 38, of Newport, NY was arrested early Friday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). Malison is officially charged with one felony count of strangulation in the second-degree, along with three other misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment in the second-degree and endangering the welfare of a child.
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash
New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
Endicott man arrested on gun charges
On December 4, 2022, New York State Police at Endwell arrested Curtis Phifer, age 30 of Endicott, NY for the class “C” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree and class “D” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree.
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers with the Oneida County 911 Center […]
Tompkins County man charged with burglary, criminal mischief
On November 29, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested Mason D. Thomas, age 23 of Ithaca, NY for two counts of the class “C” felony of Burglary in the second degree and the class “E” felony of Criminal Mischief in the third degree.
Pedestrian killed in Chenango County crash
Yesterday, at approximately 6:15 p.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the Town of Sherburne.
Cortland County woman arrested after failing to scan items at store
December 1, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested Cortnee L. Sims, age 30 of Cuyler, NY for the misdemeanor for the misdemeanor of Petit Larceny. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a larceny at the Walmart in Cortlandville. An investigation revealed that on November 30, Sims only scanned a few items that totaled just over $60 but exited the store with over $700 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.
New Hartford police investigating after woman found seriously injured in the middle of the road
CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police say a 30-year-old woman is still in serious condition after she was found lying in the middle of the road badly injured last week. According to police, a passerby on Elm Street in Chadwicks called 911 after seeing the woman in the road around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30.
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
