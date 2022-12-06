December 1, 2022, New York State Police at Homer arrested Cortnee L. Sims, age 30 of Cuyler, NY for the misdemeanor for the misdemeanor of Petit Larceny. Troopers were dispatched by Cortland County 911 to a report of a larceny at the Walmart in Cortlandville. An investigation revealed that on November 30, Sims only scanned a few items that totaled just over $60 but exited the store with over $700 worth of items. She was stopped by employees and left all the merchandise behind.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO