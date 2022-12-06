Read full article on original website
Hundreds of students out sick in 2 western Oklahoma school districts
Hundreds of schools in two western Oklahoma school districts are out sick with the flu, prompting one school district to move to distance learning for a few days.
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
kgou.org
Western Oklahoma schools battle illness uptick, some forced to go virtual
Schools in western Oklahoma are battling an uptick in flu cases, which has forced at least two to go virtual. Nearly 16% of Clinton Public Schools' student body was gone Tuesday sick with the flu or other illness. According to the district’s superintendent, that's about 330 students. Just down...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
Elk City repair shop to give car to deserving Oklahoman
An Oklahoma business says it wants to spread a little bit of holiday cheer to a family or individual in need in western Oklahoma.
Watch: Elk City police officer pulls 88-year-old man from burning house
The courage of an Elk City police officer was caught on camera, with newly released body camera footage being released of the officer pulling an 88-year-old man out of his burning house.
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Authorities identify three killed in Canadian County plane crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has identified the three victims killed in a Monday evening plane crash near NW 23rd and Cimarron Road.
