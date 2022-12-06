ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dean’s A-List Interview: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge on ‘Spoiler Alert’

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMeKw_0jZA99uN00

CHICAGO – A new romantic comedy is set for a full nationwide release on Friday, and it might just bring out a few tears in viewers.

“Spoiler Alert” is based on the book by television journalist Michael Ausiello that he wrote about his husband, Kit Cowan, during the last year of the cancer battle that would take his life in 2015.

Jim Parsons portrays Ausiello and Ben Aldridge portrays Cowan in the film, and each took some time to talk to Dean Richards about it on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can learn more about “Spoiler Alert” in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interviews” from the December 6th show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Dean’s Home Video: Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’

CHICAGO – A new version of the tale of “Pinocchio” is coming out on Netflix this week, and this one comes courtesy of Guillermo del Toro The actor and filmmaker’s version is due out this Friday and is featured in this edition of “Dean’s Home Video” on Wednesday. Along with this film, Dean Richards also […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

US Senator Tammy Duckworth diagnosed with COVID-19, to work in isolation rest of the week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Senator Tammy Duckworth was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from the senator’s office. “At the guidance of the attending physician, I will be working in isolation through the end of this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 today to keep my family, colleagues and staff […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN News

Chicago police looking for 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday

CHICAGO — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Sunday leaving her home. Naomi Algarin is described as being about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. She was last seen around […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy