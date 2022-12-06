ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Wine

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Fresh Market Unveils Top Five Most Delicious Trends for 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- With every new year comes unique possibilities of food and flavors that catch the attention of The Fresh Market. While there are many new food trends for 2023, the specialty retailer, voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, focuses on what is the most delicious! The company is encouraging food lovers everywhere to lean into their epicurious spirit with the top five most delicious trends for next year: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005619/en/ Featured in the top right corner of the picture, this award-winning vegan Nuovo Pasta Roasted Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Ravioli is made with ancient grains and stuffed with oven-roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower blended with non-dairy cashew ricotta. It’s a great choice for those who want plant-based options. (Photo: The Fresh Market)
CNN

A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why

Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
The Associated Press

GOOD Meat Partners with Huber’s, World’s First Butchery to Sell Cultivated Meat

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, Inc., announced today that Huber’s Butchery, one of Singapore’s premier producers and suppliers of high-quality meat products, will become the first butchery in the world to sell and serve cultivated meat. With the introduction of the latest version of GOOD Meat’s cultivated chicken, the family-owned and operated business is thrilled to add a new, locally produced offering to its display case and bistro menu. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005951/en/ The latest version of GOOD Meat’s cultivated chicken being served at Huber’s Butchery (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTKR

Name brands vs. generic: Is there really a difference?

Buying generic brands at the grocery store can usually save shoppers money. However, some people are willing to sacrifice money for the familiar taste of name-brand products. Consumer Reports conducted a blind taste test to compare 10 common foods from 10 different stores. Mixed nuts from BJ's and peanut butter...
foodsafetynews.com

CDC finds that many consumers fail to cook raw frozen stuffed chicken products properly

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an internet panel survey and found that more than one-half of respondents reported using an appliance other than an oven to cook frozen stuffed chicken products. The study, titled “Appliances Used by Consumers to Prepare Frozen Stuffed Chicken...
technologynetworks.com

Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes

The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
GreenMatters

Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options

When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
Food & Wine

The Best Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just want to mix up your dessert repertoire to make sure it is inclusive for all your guests, this collection of irresistible gluten-free cookies is sure to please. From classic sugar cookies to a crinkle cookie made with gluten-free pretzels, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to bake a batch of goodness!Gluten-Free Cacao Nib MeringuesMade with chocolate, cacao, and cocoa, these intensely flavored meringues have a delicate, crispy exterior with a soft, chewy, marshmallow-like interior. Plus, with only 5 ingredients and less than half an hour of active preparation, they come together...
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy