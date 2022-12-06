GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- With every new year comes unique possibilities of food and flavors that catch the attention of The Fresh Market. While there are many new food trends for 2023, the specialty retailer, voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, focuses on what is the most delicious! The company is encouraging food lovers everywhere to lean into their epicurious spirit with the top five most delicious trends for next year: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005619/en/ Featured in the top right corner of the picture, this award-winning vegan Nuovo Pasta Roasted Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Ravioli is made with ancient grains and stuffed with oven-roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower blended with non-dairy cashew ricotta. It’s a great choice for those who want plant-based options. (Photo: The Fresh Market)

