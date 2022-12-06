Read full article on original website
The Fresh Market Unveils Top Five Most Delicious Trends for 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- With every new year comes unique possibilities of food and flavors that catch the attention of The Fresh Market. While there are many new food trends for 2023, the specialty retailer, voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, focuses on what is the most delicious! The company is encouraging food lovers everywhere to lean into their epicurious spirit with the top five most delicious trends for next year: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005619/en/ Featured in the top right corner of the picture, this award-winning vegan Nuovo Pasta Roasted Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Ravioli is made with ancient grains and stuffed with oven-roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower blended with non-dairy cashew ricotta. It’s a great choice for those who want plant-based options. (Photo: The Fresh Market)
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
A coffee chain announced it wants to make your drinks with oat milk. Here's why
Meat, eggs and dairy account for 75% of our food's carbon footprint in the US. So, vegan milks can be a sustainable substitute. Leaders of one major coffee chain believe in the taste, foam-i-ness and earth-saving benefits of oat milk so much, they've made it the default milk in their coffee drinks. But how does oat milk's sustainability and nutritive value stack up?
GOOD Meat Partners with Huber’s, World’s First Butchery to Sell Cultivated Meat
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- GOOD Meat, the cultivated meat division of food technology company Eat Just, Inc., announced today that Huber’s Butchery, one of Singapore’s premier producers and suppliers of high-quality meat products, will become the first butchery in the world to sell and serve cultivated meat. With the introduction of the latest version of GOOD Meat’s cultivated chicken, the family-owned and operated business is thrilled to add a new, locally produced offering to its display case and bistro menu. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005951/en/ The latest version of GOOD Meat’s cultivated chicken being served at Huber’s Butchery (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
Crocs, Gatorade Fit, and Walmart-branded cream cheese are among the fastest-growing brands of 2022
Consumers turned toward brands like Crocs, Gatorade, and Walmart-branded food as inflation and worries about the economies remained high this year.
WTKR
Name brands vs. generic: Is there really a difference?
Buying generic brands at the grocery store can usually save shoppers money. However, some people are willing to sacrifice money for the familiar taste of name-brand products. Consumer Reports conducted a blind taste test to compare 10 common foods from 10 different stores. Mixed nuts from BJ's and peanut butter...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC finds that many consumers fail to cook raw frozen stuffed chicken products properly
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used an internet panel survey and found that more than one-half of respondents reported using an appliance other than an oven to cook frozen stuffed chicken products. The study, titled “Appliances Used by Consumers to Prepare Frozen Stuffed Chicken...
The Brand Behind the Instant Pot Just Launched a Stand Mixer, and It’s on Sale
For 30% off, this stand mixer is a great deal.
technologynetworks.com
Poor Nutritional Quality Offered by Some Meat Substitutes
The availability of foods based on plant proteins to substitute for meat has increased dramatically as more people choose a plant-based diet. At the same time, there are many challenges regarding the nutritional value of these products. A study from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden now shows that many of the meat substitutes sold in Sweden claim a high content of iron – but in a form that cannot be absorbed by the body.
Here's How Nutritious Macadamia Milk Is Compared to Other Nut-Based Options
When you think of macadamia nuts, the first thing that comes to mind is probably cookies. But macadamia nuts have more uses than you might think. Now that there are so many nut-based milk alternatives on the market like almond and cashew milk, it looks like macadamia nuts are next in line. But what is macadamia milk's nutritional content?
What's the Difference Between Tonic Water and Club Soda?
Level up your cocktail game by harnessing the different powers of tonic water and soda water.
Being a B Corp Restaurant Isn’t Easy, But to Hawksmoor, It’s Entirely Worth It
B Corp certification ensures transparent, sustainable practices, and top-notch ethics, so what does it mean for restaurants?
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
The Best Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes
Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just want to mix up your dessert repertoire to make sure it is inclusive for all your guests, this collection of irresistible gluten-free cookies is sure to please. From classic sugar cookies to a crinkle cookie made with gluten-free pretzels, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to bake a batch of goodness!Gluten-Free Cacao Nib MeringuesMade with chocolate, cacao, and cocoa, these intensely flavored meringues have a delicate, crispy exterior with a soft, chewy, marshmallow-like interior. Plus, with only 5 ingredients and less than half an hour of active preparation, they come together...
Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes
And it’s 40% off right now.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese goes plant-based
Philadelphia Cream Cheese is launching a non-dairy version of its signature spread. The brand says the new product is designed to mimic the experience of eating traditional cream cheese.
