Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
Related
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Local small business owners pleased over traffic...
Woman escapes carjacking in downtown Indy
A woman was able to escape a vehicle after a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis early Wednesday morning.
Batholomew Co. parents push for gun safety after alleged accidental shooting
There's a renewed push in Bartholomew County for gun safety after an 18-year-old in Hope told police he accidentally shot his friend thinking he was using an airsoft gun.
IMPD releases video of SWAT officers' deadly shooting of suspect
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released police body camera video Friday in the Oct. 2 deadly shooting of a suspect in the 500 block of South Holt Road. Police said just after 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic disturbance with a weapon. Police claim 40-year-old Thomas...
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch 3 thieves
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.
Fox 59
2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides
Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
This private investigator cracked the case of serial killer Herbert Baumeister
The biggest case in Virgil Vandagriff's long career as a police detective and private investigator began when two families hired him to find their missing loved ones in the mid-1990s.
IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
Coroner: Over a dozen DNA samples collected to compare to Baumeister victims
The new efforts to connect remains that have been sitting at UIndy for over 26 years are already helping to bring closure to the family of at least one of Herbert Baumeister's victims.
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Ind. man accused of stabbing wife to death after allegedly catching her cheating
ANDERSON, Ind. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old man allegedly called police and admitted to fatally stabbing his 51-year-old wife earlier this week. According to WRTV-TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Anderson Police officers responded to the Williams home on 11th Street and found the victim deceased in the living room with a laceration wound.
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
IMPD: 70 year-old woman carjacked, kidnapped in downtown Indy; car found in Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was unhurt after being a victim of a carjacking in downtown Indianapolis, said IMPD. Police responded to the incident just before 12:30 a.m. outside of W. Maryland Street. The address matched a restaurant at the Circle Centre Mall. According to a police report, someone had stolen a vehicle with a 70-year-old […]
Westfield police investigating possible attempted abduction of child
Westfield police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a child that occurred Wednesday.
Man found guilty of murdering person who stopped to help with flat tire
A northwest Indiana man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a man who had stopped to help him with a flat tire last year in Indianapolis.
Indiana teens arrested in Georgia after leading police on chase in stolen car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. – Two Indiana teens accused of leading Georgia authorities on a chase in a stolen car may be involved in a series of vehicle thefts, police say. Ethan Whaley, 18, from Rushville, and Tony Bridges, 19, from Shelbyville, were caught after trying to run away from the scene. According to the Monroe […]
At least 1 dead after crash in Howard County
Authorities said the crash happened near U.S. 35 and Davis Road, which is located north of Kokomo and south of Galveston.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2