Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch 3 thieves

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft that occurred at 4:36 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Best Buy, 10025 N. Michigan Road, Carmel. As part of that investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individuals pictured. If you have any information pertaining to the identity of these individuals or this theft investigation, please contact Officer Fike at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76107.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

2 men arrested in 2 separate Anderson homicides

Police in Anderson made a pair of arrests in connection to dual homicide investigations. The pair of homicides took place just a half hour apart Tuesday morning. Prosecutors claim a dispute over gas led to the death of 66-year-old Jerry Gray inside a home on west 27th street. 2 men...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was dropped off at an Indianapolis hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim arrived at Community East Hospital at 7:51 p.m. The victim has since been transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is said to be in critical condition. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN
