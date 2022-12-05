Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Fulfill Your Winter Fix at Amazing Michigan Winter Festivals
Michigan is home to the Great Lakes and awesome winters. I think season change is awesome and I like almost every season in Michigan. The one I could do without is spring. I'm ok with going straight into summer immediately following winter. Winter can be a lot of fun for...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “Cashing Through The Snow” Instant Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery"Cashing Through The Snow" instant tickets. You could win up to 15x per ticket, and up to $300,000!
Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan
Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?
Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
How Did Michigan State Police Cruisers Get The Nickname “Blue Goose”?
I've always loved the look of a Michigan State Police cruiser. Unless it's in my rearview mirror pulling me over speeding, I don't like that at all. Recently on social media, I've seen posts about events with the Michigan State Police called "Stuff A Blue Goose" and it had a picture of an MSP Cruiser.
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens This Week in Grand Rapids Area Location
You can't go wrong when it comes to Chick-fil-A restaurants in Michigan. Chick-fil-A was most recently voted as the number one fast food restaurant across the country, including Michigan. There are two simple reasons why Chick-fil-A is so good:. 1. Great food. 2. Excellent service. I take my family to...
Exciting Cross Country Skiing Awaits You in mid Michigan
As winter limps its way in, you can plan on plenty of snow this season. What are some of your favorite outdoor activities in the snow?. Maybe you're into downhill skiing, snowboarding or ice skating. I have never downhill skiied before, I used to snowboard when I was young and ice skating is something I haven't done in decades. If you want to try ice skating this year, check this out.
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carrier In Michigan?
It's the holiday season and the time of the year when you consider giving certain people in your life a nice tip for all the great work they did for you in the past year. My wife and I usually give a Christmas tip to our hair stylist and barber along with some of our favorite restaurant servers. But one person we were thinking about tipping this year is our mailman Garret.
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
Michigan Man Remembers Life During WWII on 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor
Today marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, when Japan attacked the U.S. Naval Base in Hawaii, historically known as the entrance of the United States into World War II. Today, we honor and remember all of those who lost their lives during the attack. As it...
Popular Restaurant and Convenience Chain, Sheetz, Is Coming to Michigan
The times we live in are fast-paced. Everybody is super busy, and sometimes we need something to make life a little bit easier when we're running a million miles a minute. Enter, Sheetz. I had never heard of Sheetz until today when I learned from WILX News 10 that Sheetz...
These Are Michigan’s Top 10 Companies Hiring Remote Workers
For the most part, the COVID-19 pandemic was a very terrible thing. But one good thing I believe came out of that is more companies seeing the value and benefit of offering partial or full remote work for employees. ZipRecruiter.com had this to say about the increase in remote jobs.
This Native Michigan Bat Species Could Soon Go Extinct
I know there are a lot of people out in the world who are terrified of bats. Maybe it's because they grew up on tales of Dracula and other vampires... or maybe it's because they're just terrified of things flying above them in the dark. I however, have always found...
Pickle Fanatic? Michigan Produces More Pickles Than Any Other State
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! Despite having been born and raised in West Michigan and having lived here the majority of my life, I'm always amazed at just how much I'm still discovering about my home state. Upon recently learning that Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of...
Do’s and Don’ts at Michigan Holiday Office Parties
You would be surprised as to how many do's and don't there are when it comes to holiday office parties. I love holiday office parties because it's the one time out of the entire year where everyone from the office can celebrate as a team and just have some fun.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
