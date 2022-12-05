ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan

Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
CHICAGO, IL
Who Were the First People to Inhabit Michigan?

Who were Michigan’s first people? I believe it would be safe to say they existed two or three million years ago from the Prehistoric era. But recorded history lists the first ‘official’ humans to appear in Michigan approximately 14,000 years ago, during the last few thousand years of the Prehistoric Age.
MICHIGAN STATE
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
MICHIGAN STATE
Exciting Cross Country Skiing Awaits You in mid Michigan

As winter limps its way in, you can plan on plenty of snow this season. What are some of your favorite outdoor activities in the snow?. Maybe you're into downhill skiing, snowboarding or ice skating. I have never downhill skiied before, I used to snowboard when I was young and ice skating is something I haven't done in decades. If you want to try ice skating this year, check this out.
MICHIGAN STATE
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carrier In Michigan?

It's the holiday season and the time of the year when you consider giving certain people in your life a nice tip for all the great work they did for you in the past year. My wife and I usually give a Christmas tip to our hair stylist and barber along with some of our favorite restaurant servers. But one person we were thinking about tipping this year is our mailman Garret.
MICHIGAN STATE
