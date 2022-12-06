Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30.

Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker 64 in Hendricks County and stopped it. IMPD narcotics K9 Mina made a positive indication of drugs from the truck; officers interviewed the driver, identified as 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas of Ennis, Texas.

Detectives obtained a search warrant; the subsequent search turned up about 130 kilos of cocaine (approximately 286 pounds) with an estimated street value of $13 million.

Police arrested Alonzo-Vargas, who was then booked into the Hendricks County Jail. He has been charged with dealing in cocaine, according to court records.

