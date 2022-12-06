ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
WICHITA, KS
mhshighlife.com

Let’s Light This Place Up!

Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Student injured in accident outside south Wichita school

Police said a seven-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car outside a south Wichita elementary school. The accident was reported around 4 Wednesday afternoon at White Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Kansas. Police said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening....
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after SUV, motorcycle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Cadillac SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman from Derby was southbound on Rock Road and turning east onto 39th Street. The SUV struck a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long

The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday

A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

New county burn resolution on agenda

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
RENO COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

1 Critical After Early Morning Crash in Wichita

One person was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around midnight in the 2300 block of N. Market and resulted in the area being shut down for some time afterward. Information about the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. [Photo:...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Stafford County Child Care Committee reports on building

ST. JOHN, Kan. — The Stafford County Child Care Committee said progress on their building at 413 N. Pearl Street in St. John that will be a child care center continues. "The building has been assembled," the group said Thursday. "The skirting and decking are installed. Utilities have been getting hooked up this week."
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

