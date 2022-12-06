Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Finish of striping project on I-135 ramps delayed by weather
NEWTON, Kan. — KDOT plans to close two I-135 ramps in Newton for a pavement-marking project, but because of the coming rain, that has been put off. The northbound ramp at First Street and the southbound ramp at Broadway will now be closed from around 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
Derby man, 18, killed when SUV hits motorcycle at 39th and Rock Road intersection
Brandon Koziar was driving a motorcycle northbound on Rock Road when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV around 10:17 p.m., authorities said.
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
Police identify woman, 63, who died in collision in Park City on Tuesday morning
The woman was from Valley Center.
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
kfdi.com
Student injured in accident outside south Wichita school
Police said a seven-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a car outside a south Wichita elementary school. The accident was reported around 4 Wednesday afternoon at White Elementary School in the 5100 block of South Kansas. Police said the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening....
Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after SUV, motorcycle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. According to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Cadillac SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman from Derby was southbound on Rock Road and turning east onto 39th Street. The SUV struck a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle...
Contractor causes water break in west Wichita
A water main break in west Wichita blocked traffic for a short time. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on Ridge Rd., just south of Douglas.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long
The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
New county burn resolution on agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners will consider a new burn resolution for the county at their meeting on Tuesday. According to agenda documents, the proposed resolution has been reviewed and edited by all of the fire chiefs in Reno County, the Kansas Forest Service, NRCS, Conservation District, District Attorney's Office, County Counselor and Emergency Management.
kfdi.com
1 Critical After Early Morning Crash in Wichita
One person was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around midnight in the 2300 block of N. Market and resulted in the area being shut down for some time afterward. Information about the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. [Photo:...
Stafford County Child Care Committee reports on building
ST. JOHN, Kan. — The Stafford County Child Care Committee said progress on their building at 413 N. Pearl Street in St. John that will be a child care center continues. "The building has been assembled," the group said Thursday. "The skirting and decking are installed. Utilities have been getting hooked up this week."
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
Wichita elementary student hospitalized after hit by car
A Wichita elementary student was hospitalized after she was hit by a car. It happened as school was being let out on Wednesday afternoon.
Salvation Army, Cosmosphere come together to kick off Polar Express
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As it does every Christmas season, next week the Polar Express rolls into the Carey Digital Dome Theater at the Cosmosphere. For some families, bringing children in pajamas to see the Christmas classic is an annual tradition. This year, opening night for Polar Express on Dec....
Wichita will sell riverbank land parcel to Hyatt unless someone makes better offer
The City Council approved the tentative sale of the land at $15 per square foot.
