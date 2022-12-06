19-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach, accused of stealing vehicle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old from Suffolk was recently arrested and accused of stealing a vehicle.

The arrest occurred in the afternoon of November 27 as a VBPD officer was patrolling the 800 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

The officer received an alert on their in-car Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system regarding a stolen vehicle from Norfolk.

As the officer approached the vehicle, which was stopped in a parking lot, three individuals who were in the vehicle ran from the officer, but were quickly located.

19-year-old Suffolk resident Shamareon Moore was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Larceny. The vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner.

Shamareon Moore (Courtesy – VBPD)

The Virginia Beach Police Department finished installing ALPR systems in patrol vehicles back in March.

The system, combined with the Axon Fleet 3 in-car camera system, alerts officers when the system reads a license plate that matches a plate on the “hotlist” in that agency.

The ALPR camera’s capabilities include a 60-degree field of view, covers three traffic lanes, and captures plates moving at speeds of up to 140mph.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

