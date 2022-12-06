Edgar “Leo” Zimmer, 88, of Coshocton passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Altercare of Coshocton. He was born on December 30, 1933 in Coshocton to the late Edgar and Mary (Boyer) Zimmer. On July 19, 1952, he married Marilyn (DeGendt) Zimmer, who survives. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Leo was a semi driver and spent most of his career as the owner and operator of Leo’s Garage. It was his job and his passion. He spent many hours in his garage fixing cars.

