Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre
Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
WJLA
Spotlight on Charlottesville: Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort
Explore Charlottesville & Albemarle County This Winter and plan your visit at VisitCharlottesville.org. We begin at Boar's Head Resort where you can't miss their Winter Wander! Make sure to plan your visit and purchase tickets by clicking here:
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia
BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
WRIC TV
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This may sound like something out of a movie, but it’s not; a 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange, Virginia. The cow was in the middle of being taken to be sold to Knights...
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
Virginia Football Hosting Multiple Transfer Portal Targets This Weekend
A couple of UVA's top targets in the transfer portal are in Charlottesville this weekend
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this week
A popular discount store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular discount store chain BJ's Wholesale Club will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Virginia store location in Midlothian.
If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double
A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia, with a healthy Reece Beekman, is an order of magnitude better on offense
UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has built the offense this season around third-year point guard Reece Beekman, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick next summer. Offensive sets designed to allow Beekman to use picks and dribble-drives to get into the paint to create shots for himself and his teammates have largely replaced Bennett’s entrenched mover-blocker motion offense, to great success, from a look at the numbers.
Augusta Free Press
What we learned last night: JMU has a team that can make some noise in March
Mark Byington, now the JMU basketball coach, was at UVA in the early 2000s working on his master’s degree, and spent some time on the staff of former Virginia coach Pete Gillen. This is pre-JPJ, which, yes, kids, there was a time before JPJ. Byington learned a lot in...
wfxrtv.com
Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming
ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
fox5dc.com
UVA Shooting: Accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. expected in court Thursday
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man charged with shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players on campus last month, is expected in court Thursday. According to court documents, he will appear at 9:30 a.m. in a Charlottesville court room for a hearing.
Augusta Free Press
Politics, volunteering and saving cats: The work of Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis continues
Jennifer Lewis lives in Waynesboro with her husband, Ben, dog, Alex, and four cats. She began working as a hospital liaison 11 years ago, volunteers for several local organizations, and has run for elected office three times. “I help folks discharge from our state psychiatric hospitals,” Lewis said of her...
Augusta Free Press
Credit to JMU: Dukes give #3 UVA everything they could handle, and more
Virginia, playing shorthanded when starting junior guard Reece Beekman left the game with 16:13 remaining in the first half and did not return, found a way to hold-off a scrappy James Madison 55-50 here in JPJ Tuesday night. The Dukes, trailing 27-20 at the break, didn’t have any quit in...
Augusta Free Press
Rank them already: Virginia improves to 11-0 with 83-54 win at William & Mary
Virginia’s Mir McLean had a double-double in the first half, and finished with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, to key an 83-54 win at William & Mary on Wednesday. The win improved the Cavaliers to 11-0 on the season. The 11-game win streak is the first for...
Bay Journal
Report: Virginia ill-equipped to deal with the revival of gold mine industry
Virginia, one of the first gold-producing states in the nation’s history, is unprepared to protect the environment and public health should it become the next frontier for gold mining, says a report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Nov. 1. A company began exploratory work...
Comments / 0