Charlottesville, VA

Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Has Chance To Break 1994 Attendance Record Tonight At The Masonic Theatre

Jimmy Fortune, who toured with The Statler Brothers for 21 years, has a chance to break Bob Campbell and The Coachmen’s attendance record of 510 set at The Historic Masonic Theatre in 1994. Fortune will perform on stage at The Historic Masonic Theatre tonight, Fri., Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and 407 seats had been reserved by Wed., Dec. 8, two days prior to the show. The late Bob Campbell was the first vocalist to replace Lew DeWitt, The Statler Brothers’ main songwriter, after DeWitt was sidelined by Crohn’s disease while on tour with The Statler Brothers, the opening act for Johnny...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
STAUNTON, VA
cardinalnews.org

University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

If a vacant factory is turned into an apartment building, Scottsville’s population could double

A proposed apartment building in Scottsville could put a shuttered factory building to use — and nearly double the town’s population. Echelon Resources, a real estate development firm with buildings in Richmond, South Boston, Vint Hill and Cape Charles, wants to convert Scottsville’s old tire factory at 800 Bird Street into roughly 200 apartments.
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia, with a healthy Reece Beekman, is an order of magnitude better on offense

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has built the offense this season around third-year point guard Reece Beekman, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick next summer. Offensive sets designed to allow Beekman to use picks and dribble-drives to get into the paint to create shots for himself and his teammates have largely replaced Bennett’s entrenched mover-blocker motion offense, to great success, from a look at the numbers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Girls High School Basketball : Patrick Henry at William Fleming

ROANOKE, VA(WFXR) -- WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell and WFXR Sports David DeGuzman and Ryan Moye take a look back at the 2022 High School Football Season. Friday Night Blitz Week 15 – Player of the week – …. LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Player...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

