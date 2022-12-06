ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur Fire and Rescue hosts character dinner for special needs community

By Maggie Matteson
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) will be bringing holiday fun to all.

DFR is hosting its first annual Character Dinner to benefit children and adults within the special needs community.

Huntsville Animal Services is seeking a ‘Home for the Holidays’ for homeless pets

Some characters that will be in attendance are the Grinch and Santa. There will even be a few of your favorite Star Wars characters.

Admission is free and open to the special needs community and their immediate families. Kids’ activities will go from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and adult activities will go from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DFR’s Character Dinner will be held at the Church at Stone River, 3014 Danville Road, Decatur, Ala. They ask if you have any questions to reach out to Lieutenant Sivley at 256-341-4860.

WHNT News 19

