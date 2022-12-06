Read full article on original website
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
mmm-online.com
Inizio acquires digital innovation company Evolution Road
Inizio announced Wednesday morning that it is acquiring Evolution Road, a digital innovation company. As part of the deal, Evolution Road will become part of Evoke, a 2022 MM+M Agency 100 honoree and the marcomms business unit of Inizio. Inizio said that Evolution Road will boost Evoke’s “commercial innovation offering, digital health solutions, and end-to-end omnichannel suite of services.”
nexttv.com
Truthset Launches Collective To Verify Quality of Demo Data
Truthset, a data validation company, is launching Truthset Data Collective with 20 members and a suite of products designed to help the media evaluate the quality, accuracy and reliability of the data they're using for ad-buying transactions. “The current data ecosystem is built for scale, not accuracy,” said Scott McKinley,...
aiexpress.io
How MIT is training AI language models in an era of quality data scarcity
Bettering the robustness of machine studying (ML) fashions for pure language duties has develop into a serious synthetic intelligence (AI) subject in recent times. Giant language fashions (LLMs) have all the time been probably the most trending areas in AI analysis, backed by the rise of generative AI and firms racing to launch architectures that may create impressively readable content material, even pc code.
Konect.ai Announces Data Integration With Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, Benefiting Dealer Customers
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Konect.ai, a lead management AI that helps dealers acquire, engage, and convert customers, announces a data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions, the leading provider of automotive retail CRM services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005632/en/ Cole Kutschinski, President of Konect.ai, is excited to announce their new data integration with Cox Automotive’s VinSolutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
salestechstar.com
Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences. Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
salestechstar.com
Onit Bolsters CLM Solution With AI-Enabled Risk Analysis Dashboard and Key CRM, ERP Integration to Drive Efficiency Across Enterprise Business Operations
New integration with Salesforce and SAP Ariba increase productivity and connect legal workflows more closely to key business departments. Onit, the leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management (ELM) and contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced a set of feature upgrades to its CLM solution that enrich data analytics and more closely tie contract processes with key stakeholders across the enterprise — from procurement to sales.
csengineermag.com
FARO Press Release for SiteScape Acquisition
FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.
hospitalitytech.com
Satisfi Labs' Content-Based Natural Language Processing Technology
Satisfi Labs' proprietary training methods for its NLP technology allow for a deep and wide understanding of questions and inquiries. Satisfi Labs, a conversational AI platform for destinations and experiences, has just announced a patent-pending for its content-based Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology. Satisfi Labs' proprietary training methods for its NLP technology allow for a deep and wide understanding of questions and inquiries. The model employs a contextual algorithm that organizes natural language understanding concepts into tiers across global, vertical, sub-vertical, and local levels to allow for scale and granular accuracy.
high-profile.com
Property Inspect Joins MRI Software’s Partner Connect Program
National – Property Inspect, an inventory and property reporting app for inventory providers, agents and property professionals, has partnered with MRI Software, a global firm specializing in real estate software and solutions, to further its goal of making property management, property inspections and reporting faster and more efficient for all stakeholders.
futurumresearch.com
SAP Launches SAP Build its Low-Code Platform, and Partners with Coursera to Empower Developers and Businesses
Analyst Take: I had the opportunity to attend the SAP TechEd event in Las Vegas recently and was excited to see the launch of SAP Build. This low-code offering is designed to drive the next wave of business transformation by leveraging SAP BTP, and putting business users directly in the driver’s seat as it relates to accessing the data they need to make business decisions. SAP Build provides users with direct, secure access to end-to-end processes, and empowers those with little tech expertise to develop applications, automate business processes, and even design business websites using only drag and drop functionality. No more waiting for IT when it comes to getting things done!!
salestechstar.com
Jesta I.S.’s Omni + Solution Transforms Omnichannel Order Fulfillment and Customer Service with Real-Time Unified Commerce
Each year, Jesta I.S. works closely with apparel, footwear, accessories and hardlines clients to understand their critical priorities and challenges. Unified Commerce was a recurring theme that emerged throughout 2022. Global brands are facing an urgent need to integrate all their enterprise data about products, customers and orders into a single platform, and upgrade their Omnichannel technology to keep pace with the popularity of e-commerce.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
salestechstar.com
SOFTRAX Unveils Industry’s First and Only All-Inclusive Revenue Management System for Sophisticated Billing, Revenue Recognition, and Contract Management
Cloud-Based Platform Automates Complex Processes, Streamlines Billing, and Eases Revenue Recognition in One System. SOFTRAX, a leading provider of cloud-based revenue management solutions, today announced the release of the SOFTRAX Revenue Management System (RMS), which provides the industry’s first and only combination of sophisticated order management, billing, contract renewal management, and revenue recognition software in one system. The SOFTRAX RMS supports one-time, milestone, subscription, consumption, and renewal billing to allow the swift roll-out of new billing models as well as ease the transition from legacy billing systems. The Platform offers one of the world’s most flexible and robust revenue recognition systems available, building on more than 20 years of revenue management excellence. With the SOFTRAX RMS, companies have a single-system approach to offer a variety of billing models and manage revenue recognition to allow transparency and ease compliance with standards like ASC 606 / IFRS 15.
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
itsecuritywire.com
NowSecure Commences Mobile Pen Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) to Scale Security More Efficiently
NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, today launched its latest offering, NowSecure Mobile Pen Testing as a Service (PTaaS), to bridge the gap between automated and manual mobile security assessments for continuous security. Designed to provide mobile developers and security teams with a more cost-effective, efficient pen testing solution, NowSecure PTaaS combines periodic expert manual assessments with automated continuous testing to optimize for full coverage at a higher frequency rate. With this combination, the all-in-one portal and service can quickly identify issues earlier in the developer pipeline and provide consultative guidance to rapidly remediate security issues and speed deployment of high-quality software into production.
Control Engineering
Leveraging real-time data across the enterprise
A system integrator performed helped a packaging company develop a plan to improve their operations after getting increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The integrator used a connectivity module to improve their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other systems to provide better data and information flow throughout the company.
Crown Bioscience and ERS Genomics Announce Global CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement for Genome Editing Patents
SAN DIEGO & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, Inc, a JSR Life Sciences Company, and ERS Genomics Limited (‘ERS’) have signed a global license agreement for access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio held by ERS, which provides the company full license to operate globally using CRISPR/Cas9 for gene editing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005400/en/ Michael Prosser, Chief Business Officer, Crown Bioscience (Photo: Business Wire)
