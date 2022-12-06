Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in
Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Nov. 23:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Members of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses approved a new contract with Windham Hospital in Willimantic, Conn., that resolves a nearly year-long labor dispute. The contract addresses recruitment and retention concerns and includes significant economic investments in staff, according to the union. Union members approved the agreement Dec. 2, about two months after a late September strike.
beckershospitalreview.com
40 health system diversity and inclusion executives to know | 2022
Health systems with a strong culture of diversity, equity and inclusion can better serve patients and their workforce, and it takes a talented leader to successfully drive those efforts. Becker's has compiled a list of 40 diversity and inclusion leaders from hospitals and health systems across the nation who have...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 hiring tactics helping health systems beat the staffing crisis
Hospitals and health systems are getting creative with hiring tactics as staffing shortages continue to plague the industry — because when finances are tight, $30,000 bonuses are not in the budget for everyone. Here are five unique ways health systems are beating the staffing crisis:. 1. The "gig" approach:...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health partners with virtual care company
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is partnering with TytoCare to expand its telehealth offerings. Through the partnership, the health system will integrate TytoCare's Home Smart Clinic suite of virtual care tools, which include an app, provider dashboard, and remote examination devices, into its current telehealth offerings. The health system will use both the TytoHome and TytoClinic tools, according to a Dec. 8 TytoCare news release provided to Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
Missouri hospital seeks 'deeper affiliation' with health system amid $2M loss for 2022
The Hermann (Mo.) Area District Hospital is seeking a "deeper affiliation" with Mercy Health or another provider as it projects to lose $2 million in 2022, The Washington Missourian reported Dec. 8. Matt Siebert, the 24-bed hospital's assistant administrator, told the outlet that most rural hospitals are "looking for economies...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital Health
Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has entered into an agreement with Chinese venture capital firm Morningside to accelerate its digital health portfolio. Under the agreement, Hartford HealthCare and Morningside will select and work with a series of pilot programs to collect outcomes data that validates the digital health approach, according to a Dec. 9 press release Hartford shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
Crafting the C-suite of tomorrow: How 4 top health systems approach leadership development
Developing leaders from within a health system can serve the system on several fronts. It can cut back on hiring costs and funnel employees into long, fruitful careers. Providing growth opportunities shows staff they are valued and equips them with the tools they need to be successful — which in turn improves retention and satisfaction, top leadership development organizations told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 healthcare HR leaders on the move
The following hospital and health system human resources executives have been named to new roles since Nov. 1:. 1. Jen Baker was named talent acquisition manager at Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 2. Jimmy Duncan was named the inaugural chief human resources officer at Oklahoma City-based OU Health. 3. Jason Elliott was...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executives grapple with decisions on CMS' Rural Emergency Hospital designation
The new Rural Emergency Hospital designation is putting providers between a rock and a hard place, offering an infusion of cash from the federal government that is available only if they eliminate inpatient care, The New York Times reported Dec. 9. CMS released the final rule for the new designation...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle-Cerner deal 6 months later: CIOs weigh in
Hospitals and health systems using Cerner for their EHR haven't seen a lot of changes in the six months since the vendor was bought by software giant Oracle, save for some extra engagement from the company, several CIOs told Becker's. On June 8, Oracle completed its blockbuster, $28.4 billion deal...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 40 donors gifted $1.7 billion to hospitals
In 2022, 40 donors collectively gifted, pledged or bequeathed more than $1.7 billion dollars to hospitals and health systems in the U.S. to further causes ranging from precision oncology to addressing health inequities. Here is an overview of the 23 largest donor commitments to hospitals or health systems organizations this...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
beckershospitalreview.com
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 questions front-line workers wish hospital executives would ask
Hospital and health system workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since much less was known about the virus and its effects. Years later, as they continue to serve patients and experience staffing challenges, they have a lot on their minds, including questions they want executives to ask them about longevity in healthcare and their well-being.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 2:. 1. Peter Wright was named CEO of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center.'. 2. Lance Jones was named CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Chippenham and Johnston–Willis hospitals, both in Richmond, Va. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Vermont hospital names CEO
St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center has named Peter Wright its CEO. Mr. Wright has more than 20 years of hospital administration experience, according to a Dec. 9 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served as president of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare's Bridgton and Rumford hospitals. He will...
beckershospitalreview.com
An acquisition and a new leader: R1 RCM's 2022
From announcing a new CEO and president to completing its acquisition of Cloudmed, here are five headlines about R1 RCM from 2022. 1. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed on June 21. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion. Cloudmed works with more than 400 of the largest health systems in the U.S. and recovers more than $1.5 billion in underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients each year.
