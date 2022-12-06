Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
GE Healthcare to cut debt, explore acquisitions after spinoff
GE Healthcare is looking to cut debt, bring down costs and pursue tuck-in acquisitions after it spins off from GE in January, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 8. In the coming three years, GE Healthcare said its finance goals will be to pursue organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjust earnings before interest and tax margin in the high teens to 20 percent, and have a free cash flow conversion of more than 85 percent.
High labor costs, inflation make healthcare outlook negative, Moody's says
Sustained high labor expenses and inflationary pressures will continue to affect the healthcare industry in 2023, keeping the outlook for nonprofit hospital systems negative, Moody's said in a Dec. 7 report. In addition to such pressures, persistent COVID-19 surges, supply chain disruptions and the need for continued cybersecurity investments will...
CHS 'rapidly reducing contract labor': CEO, CFO insights ahead of 2023
Community Health Systems posted a net loss of $42 million for the third quarter — down from a net gain of $111 million in the same period last year -– amid high labor costs and as demand for non-COVID-19 care services returned more slowly than projected, but it is seeing significant reductions in its temporary staffing costs, according to company executives.
4 RCM companies among most promising digital health companies of 2022
Four revenue cycle management companies are among the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022, according to CB Insights. The market research and business analytics firm chose the cohort based on company data, business models and marketing momentum, among other factors, according to CB Insights' website. The 150 winners were chosen from a pool of more than 13,000 companies.
Mayo Clinic Ventures helps launch virtual fertility startup with $5.4M funding round
Mayo Clinic Ventures is among the investors in a $5.4 million funding round launching virtual fertility startup Turtle Health into eight states, a company spokesperson emailed Becker's. The startup provides at-home fertility tests and recently partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, whose in vitro fertilization specialists are offering Turtle Health's...
OSF Ventures, UnityPoint Ventures back $15M financing round for AI-powered heart health platform
OSF Ventures, the venture capital arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, and UnityPoint Ventures, the venture arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15.1 million series A financing round for Cardiosense, a digital health company working to detect heart disease earlier. Next year, the company will...
VillageMD, CareCentrix leader departs Walgreens board after tiff over independence
Steven Shulman, a healthcare executive with ties to VillageMD and CareCentrix, has resigned from Walgreens' board after a spat with other members over whether he was an independent voice, according to a securities filing. Mr. Shulman wrote in his resignation letter that he has been asked to leave board meetings,...
Oracle-Cerner deal 6 months later: CIOs weigh in
Hospitals and health systems using Cerner for their EHR haven't seen a lot of changes in the six months since the vendor was bought by software giant Oracle, save for some extra engagement from the company, several CIOs told Becker's. On June 8, Oracle completed its blockbuster, $28.4 billion deal...
Epic launches interoperability hub for developers
Epic is introducing a connection hub where developers can indicate that their software is interoperable with the EHR vendor. Launching Jan. 9, the new site will allow vendors connected to Epic to self-report that they have successfully attained data exchange with Epic. Developers can join by submitting their information and filling out an optional questionnaire. Along with the hub, Epic is also introducing a new vendor services platform.
U of Michigan Health to acquire, invest $800M in 6-hospital system
The University of Michigan Health's board of regents on Dec. 8 approved a proposed agreement that would see it acquire Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System to become a $7 billion-health system with more than 200 sites of care. Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health said it will inject $800 million...
Highest paid specialties for NPs
Year over year, median total cash compensation for physician assistants and nurse practitioners climbed by 4.5 percent, according to a survey released Dec. 7 by consulting firm SullivanCotter. The "2022 Advanced Practice Provider Compensation and Productivity Survey" examines advanced practice provider median total cash compensation, which includes base pay plus...
Top cloud companies used by health IT vendors
Health IT vendors — like their hospital and health system counterparts — are increasingly moving their data to the cloud, often working with Big Tech companies. Here are the top public cloud providers used by health IT vendors, according to a Dec. 8 KLAS Research report that surveyed 44 companies:
Duke Health credit rating downgraded amid integration and macro concerns
Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System was downgraded to an "AA-" credit rating amid concern over its planned integration of the Private Diagnostic Clinic, a for-profit medical group with over 1,800 physicians, Fitch Ratings said Dec. 8. The rating, declining from "AA," applies both to specific bonds the group holds...
