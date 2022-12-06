Read full article on original website
Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final
Neymar has given Brazil the lead in extra time against Croatia in the first quarter final at the tournament. Watch the goal here.
Tenacity and penalties, keys to Croatia’s deep World Cup run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — With a population of around four million people, the magnitude of Croatia’s win against Brazil was not lost on Croatian coach Zlatko Dalić. To reach to reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going...
Soccer Star Achraf Hakimi Shares Touching Moment With Mother After Morocco's Historic Win
Morocco’s heroic soccer player Achraf Hakimi is now remembered for the adorable moment he shared with his mother after delivering an epic victory for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hakimi became a legend on Tuesday when he scored the final penalty kick for Morocco to take down Spain. The 24-year-old then found his mother among the crowd to share a heartwarming embrace.
Morocco’s Soccer Team Coach Says His Country Represents Africa In The World Cup
On December 6th 2022, the Morocco national soccer team made history, after defeating Spain and claiming a spot in the quarter-finals in Qatar. The victory makes Morocco the fourth African team to get into the World Cup quarter-finals after Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana 2010. With this achievement, across...
How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
Neymar is in Prime Position to Lead Brazil to Sixth World Cup Trophy
Neymar, one of the best players in the world, has led Brazil into the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as they look to win their 6th World Cup Championship and their first in 20 years. Brazil punched its ticket to the World Cup Quarterfinals by...
American soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies while covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Grant Wahl, famed American soccer journalist, died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at age 48, his brother believes he was killed and is pleading for help.
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run
The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.
