FOX Sports

Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
blavity.com

Soccer Star Achraf Hakimi Shares Touching Moment With Mother After Morocco's Historic Win

Morocco’s heroic soccer player Achraf Hakimi is now remembered for the adorable moment he shared with his mother after delivering an epic victory for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hakimi became a legend on Tuesday when he scored the final penalty kick for Morocco to take down Spain. The 24-year-old then found his mother among the crowd to share a heartwarming embrace.
NBC Sports

How to Watch Morocco Vs. Portugal in 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals are set to kick off on Saturday and Portugal and Morocco are bound to give fans a spectacular show. Match 60 of the tournament will see Yassine Bounou and Morocco returning to the pitch after stopping three of four penalty kicks during their round of 16 clash vs. Spain. Portugal is riding high after scoring a half-dozen goals against Switzerland.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
AFP

Arab rivalries set aside for Morocco's World Cup run

The T-shirt on sale at Doha's main market declares "Our blood is Arab", and that is the mood buoying Morocco as it prepares to become on Saturday the first Arab nation to play a World Cup quarter-final. The flag -- along with those of Qatar, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia -- features on the "Our blood is Arab" T-shirt selling at Doha's Souq Waqif market.

