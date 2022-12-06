Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kuic.com
United Cerebral Palsy Of The North Bay Needs Your “Holiday Help”
The Mission of United Cerebral Palsy North Bay is to enhance the quality of life for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities, their families, and their communities. Help build a future where people with disabilities live with dignity, participate meaningfully and experience success. UCP of the North Bay, across...
Final year for Glen Cove’s Christmas house
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – For more than 20 years, a house decked out in Christmas lights has brightened spirits in the North Bay, but this year will be its last. The house has a light display that easily captures your attention. And for the people of Vallejo and beyond, it says “Christmas” in a way […]
KCRA.com
'This is why we love living here': Folsom families marvel at Thurman Christmas display
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom families marveled at Thurman Christmas on Tuesday night. The holiday lights and Christmas presentation on Thurman Way delighted kids and parents alike. The display started as a way to bring joy to Tyler Pepper’s neighbors during the pandemic, he said. At 21, he is the...
Vallejo Christmas house shines for last time after 23 years honoring late daughter
The couple who owns the home puts up nearly one million lights every year to honor their daughter, who died in a plane crash in 1999. "I had to make it bright enough that she could see it from heaven." But now, they say this will be the last year for the tradition.
KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More permanent, supportive housing solutions are on the horizon in Sacramento County – but nothing that will be complete by this winter. The City and County of Sacramento have passed a first-of-its-kind agreement to partner on homelessness solutions, but that doesn’t solve the immediate needs of the 9,300 people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
NBC Bay Area
Pleasanton Police Discover More and More Abandoned Pets
Pleasanton is seeing a rise in the number of abandoned pets in several locations. Just last week, police found a box of guinea pigs next to a dumpster at an apartment complex -- something that's becoming all too common around town. “We’ve seen them in the parking lots of shopping...
kuic.com
Friends of the Solano Commission For Women And Girls Is Established To Help Raise Funds
Members of the Solano Commission for Women and Girls are pleased to announce that they have received approval from the California Secretary of State to establish the “Friends” of the Solano Commission for Women and Girls. The purpose of the “Friends” is to be a fundraising arm.
Santa Rosa mountain lion drags dog out of house
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Some Sonoma County residents are concerned about mountain lions after one lion entered a house, attacked a dog, and dragged the dog by its neck into the backyard. The attack happened last week when a Bennett Valley resident left her sliding glass door open. The cougar targeted a border collie […]
Aviation International News
Skyservice to Open Napa, California FBO
Canada-based aviation service provider Skyservice is continuing its expansion into the U.S. with plans to establish what will be the second FBO at California’s Napa County Airport (KAPC). The company will begin operations there next month from a temporary modular facility but expects to break ground by mid-2023 on...
KCRA.com
Concerned residents meet to discuss controversial Delta tunnel plan
HOOD, Calif. — Dozens of concerned Delta residents turned out to discuss one of the most controversial water proposals in California history: the $16 billion Delta tunnel plan. A public meeting was held Tuesday night in the community of Hood, an area that could see significant impacts from the...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night sky
Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, Rocklin, CA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A California witness at Rocklin reported watching an oval-shaped object that moved and hovered and seemed to change shape at about 2:36 a.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
hotelbusiness.com
Northern CA’s Roseville Junction to include two hotels
LRE & Companies, a real estate development, asset manager, construction and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, CA.
KCRA.com
Yuba City pharmacies short on medication amid nationwide increase of respiratory illnesses
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Over-the-counter medications are increasing in demand as people are contracting respiratory viruses at higher rates. As of Nov. 30, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 19,593 new flu hospitalizations — up from 11,378 the last reported week — in the U.S. and 3,661 of those here in California. That increased number of illnesses is leading people to seek relief.
