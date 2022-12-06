Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester
Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
Urgent Need to Help 190 Adults and Kids in SE Minnesota
As kids excitedly await for Santa to show up and parents are trying to figure out where exactly they stashed all of those gifts that last few weeks, some families are struggling with a bigger battle. During the holiday seasons, as some families are celebrating, others are checking visiting hours.
Thundersnow reported as heavy snow piles up in Upper Midwest
A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through the central Plains and Upper Midwest, where a narrow band of heavy snow has piled up at the rate of 3 inches per hour and produced thunder and lightning.
Best Places To Raise A Family List Only Includes 2 Illinois Spots
Having been born and raised here in Illinois, and having repeated the pattern with my own children, I'm going to go out on a limb and say that I tend to think that there might be more than two cities in this entire state that are great places to raise a family.
Minnesota Man Returns Library Book After Nearly Fifty Years
This...is the definition of Minnesota nice! A Minnesota man gave back a library book after nearly five decades. This restores my faith in humanity a little and is an awesome story. Being nice is one stereotype about Minnesota that is actually true. Other stereotypes of Minnesota? That we all live...
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
Top 7 Ways To Really Tick Off Any Native Illinoisan
This December marks Illinois' 204 birthday, and there is a lot to the Land of Lincoln. Much more than some people think. And when you meet somebody who has lived in Illinois their entire life, don't assume any of the below. Unless you really want to tick them off. So...
Open House Planned for Intersection Project West of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Public Works is hosting an open house next week centered around an intersection project set to take place west of Rochester. Project staff members from MnDOT and Olmsted County will be on hand to answer questions and showcase materials and alternatives for the Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 44 intersection project between Byron and Rochester. The in-person meeting runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Rochester Montessori School, 5099 7th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Morning Snow Storm Closes Schools, Snarls Traffic in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snow storm brought measurable snowfall and snarled traffic on roads in the Rochester area Friday morning. Preliminary snow measurements from the National Weather Service indicate Rochester saw anywhere from 3.5 to 4 inches of snow as of 8:10 Friday morning. The highest reported snowfall totals in Olmsted County so far is 4.3 inches in Predmore.
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law
(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
Minnesota Teacher Going Smurf Blue If $1,000 Is Donated
Two teachers in Rochester, Minnesota might be on the hunt for some very bright hair dye soon. Well, that's if their students at John Marshall High School accept the challenge in front of them. Rochester Teacher May Soon Have Smurf Blue Hair If Students Step Up. Right now, all of...
